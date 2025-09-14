China reacts after Donald Trump threatens 100% tariff, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says...

Yi's comment came after Trump urged NATO member countries to stop buying Russian crude oil and impose up to 100 percent tariffs on China over its purchase of energy from Moscow. China is notably the biggest buyer of Russian oil, followed by India and NATO member Turkey. Read on to know more.

China has reacted after United States President Donald Trump called on NATO allies to take action against Beijing for doing business with Russia. On a state visit to Slovenia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said war cannot solve problems, adding that sanctions only complicate them, news agency Reuters reported. Yi's comment came after Trump urged NATO member countries to stop buying Russian crude oil and impose up to 100 percent tariffs on China over its purchase of energy from Moscow. China is notably the biggest buyer of Russian oil, followed by India and NATO member Turkey.

What did Trump say on tariffing China?

In a sharp retort to the US, China said it neither plots nor participates in wars -- a dig on Washington's involvement in numerous conflicts around the world. In his message to NATO members, Trump had called for further sanctions on Russia and 50 to 100 percent tariff on imports from China. "NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR," the 79-year-old US president said in a social media post.

Why is Trump taking actions against Russia and allies?

Trump has been lobbying key allies, including in the Group of Seven (G7) and the European Union (EU), to impose more sanctions on Russia and levy tariffs on Moscow's business partners. The US has already imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on India, including 25 percent for buying crude oil from Russia. Trump has so far avoided levying punitive measures on China for its ties with Russia. The developments come as Trump has been trying to put an end to Russia's war with Ukraine, which has been raging since early 2022.