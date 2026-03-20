China pushes for immediate ceasefire in Middle East, warns of global economic risks

In a direct appeal for de-escalation, China has urged 'parties concerned should immediately press the pause button on military operations to prevent the situation from deteriorating further'.

Amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, China on Friday warned that the current tensions will impact important international sectors and harm the common interests of all countries. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressed the media on Friday and said that the instability in the region is not only undermining peace and stability in the region, but also directly impacting international energy, finance, trade, and shipping.

''History and reality have repeatedly shown that military force is not a solution to problems and armed confrontation will only breed new hatred,'' Lin said during the press conference.

He also urged the concerned parties in the conflict to 'immediately press the pause button on military operations to prevent the situation from deteriorating further'.

He also reaffirmed China's role as a diplomatic mediator in the ongoing crisis. Lin expressed Beijing's commitment to finding a non-military resolution and added, ''China will continue to engage in mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire and end the hostilities, so that peace and stability can return to the Middle East at an early date.''

For those late to the story, the conflict in West Asia has entered its 21st day after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran on February 28, killing their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Since the global energy and shipping routes have been deeply affected for the last three weeks, China calls for a 'pause button' to stop growing international concern over the sustainability of the military confrontation.

Iran has reportedly taken complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, affecting the shipping of crude oil and other energy products. Due to inflated crude oil prices, over 90 countries have already increased the prices of petrol and diesel. However, Indian consumers are so far safe from any increase in prices of petrol and diesel, as the government has successfully managed to avoid a crisis so far.