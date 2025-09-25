Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes Punjab Kings duo under his wings

Palestinian president hits out at Israel at UNGA: 'One of the most horrific chapters of humanitarian tragedy'

Nepal PM Sushila Karki announces new legal voting age, reduces it to just...

China President Xi Jinping takes sharp jibe at US President Donald Trump, after he calls climate change as 'con job': 'Some countries acting...'

Trouble for Suryakumar Yadav as ICC launches investigation over India captain’s post-match remarks following Pakistan complaint

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth-starrer action comedy to release on this date in June 2026? Here's what we know

BSF opens India's 1st drone warfare school to meet evolving border threats post Op Sindoor, it is located in...

Virat Kohli emerges as India's most valued celebrity brand with Rs..., beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh; check rankings here

Shocking! Yograj Singh wanted son Yuvraj Singh to 'change the breed’ before marrying Hazel Keech, calls daughter-in-law....

Navratri Day 4 sunshine style: Aaman Devgan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda radiate bright yellow vibes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Starbucks layoffs: US giant announces 900 job cuts, to close hundreds of stores in...

Starbucks layoffs: US giant announces 900 job cuts, to close hundreds of stores

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India

Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes Punjab Kings duo under his wings

Yuvraj Singh expands mentorship beyond Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill; takes PBKS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

HomeWorld

WORLD

China President Xi Jinping takes sharp jibe at US President Donald Trump, after he calls climate change as 'con job': 'Some countries acting...'

A day after US President Donald Trump called the climate science at the United Nations General Assembly the "greatest con job ever", Chinese President Xi Jinping announced ambitious new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) at the UN Climate Summit.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 09:11 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

China President Xi Jinping takes sharp jibe at US President Donald Trump, after he calls climate change as 'con job': 'Some countries acting...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A day after US President Donald Trump called the climate science at the United Nations General Assembly the "greatest con job ever", Chinese President Xi Jinping announced ambitious new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) at the UN Climate Summit, committing to a 7 per cent to 10 per cent reduction in economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 from peak levels, in a bold counterpoint to the US President's dismissal of the matter.

Delivering a virtual address from Beijing on Wednesday, Xi outlined a comprehensive green transition plan, emphasising unwavering confidence in low-carbon development despite global pushback.

"Green and low-carbon transition is the trend of our time. While some countries are acting against it, the international community should stay focused on the right direction, remain unwavering in confidence, unremitting in actions and unrelenting in intensity, and push for formulation and delivery of NDCs, with a view to providing more positive energy to the cooperation on global climate governance," Xi stated.

What did Trump said?

The remark was a subtle jibe at Trump's sharp critique of climate science during his address, where he dismissed global efforts to tackle the issue as misguided.

He also described climate change as a "fake energy catastrophe". He criticised what he called a growing dependence on renewable energy sources, asserting that the concept of a carbon footprint was a hoax and accusing unnamed groups of having "evil intentions" in pushing environmental agendas.

Meanwhile, the pledge by the Chinese President includes boosting the share of non-fossil fuels in total energy consumption to over 30 per cent, expanding wind and solar power capacity to more than six times 2020 levels, aiming for 3,600 gigawatts, and scaling up forest stock to over 24 billion cubic meters.

Additional measures encompass making new energy vehicles the mainstream in new car sales, extending the National Carbon Emissions Trading Market to major high-emission sectors, and establishing a climate-adaptive society.

Xi Jinping also stressed the principles of fairness and equity in global efforts, urging developed nations to lead emission reductions and provide financial and technological support to developing countries.

"In the course of global green transition, fairness and equity should be upheld and the right to development of developing countries fully respected. The transition should serve to narrow rather than widen the North-South gap," he said, invoking the "common but differentiated responsibilities" framework.

Calling for deeper international cooperation, Xi emphasised the need for coordination in green technologies and industries to meet the surging global demand and ensure equitable access to green products.

"It is important that countries strengthen international coordination in green technologies and industries to address the shortfall in green production capacity and ensure the free flow of quality green products globally, so that the benefits of green development can reach all corners of the world," he added.

Xi's proactive stance positions China as a leader in global climate governance, contrasting sharply with US scepticism and underscoring Beijing's intent to drive multilateral action on environmental challenges.

(From ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dogecoin Price Prediction: $1 Still Possible, But These 2 Frog-Themed Meme Coins Will Lead in Gains This Cycle
The Rise of Frog-Themed Meme Coins
The Great Khali shocked on meeting man taller than him, video hits 64 million views
The Great Khali shocked on meeting man taller than him, video hits 64 million vi
Hindu Sena prays for Donald Trump, THIS Republican leader calls Hanuman 'false god'
Hindu Sena prays for Donald Trump, Republican leader calls Hanuman 'false god'
This person made Aryan Khan smile, it's not rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Salman Khan, but...
This person made Aryan smile, it's not rumoured GF Larissa, SRK, Salman, Suhana
3-storey building collapses in Indore, two dead, 12 injured
3-storey building collapses in Indore, two dead, 12 injured
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE