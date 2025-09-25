China President Xi Jinping takes sharp jibe at US President Donald Trump, after he calls climate change as 'con job': 'Some countries acting...'

A day after US President Donald Trump called the climate science at the United Nations General Assembly the "greatest con job ever", Chinese President Xi Jinping announced ambitious new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) at the UN Climate Summit.

A day after US President Donald Trump called the climate science at the United Nations General Assembly the "greatest con job ever", Chinese President Xi Jinping announced ambitious new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) at the UN Climate Summit, committing to a 7 per cent to 10 per cent reduction in economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 from peak levels, in a bold counterpoint to the US President's dismissal of the matter.

Delivering a virtual address from Beijing on Wednesday, Xi outlined a comprehensive green transition plan, emphasising unwavering confidence in low-carbon development despite global pushback.

"Green and low-carbon transition is the trend of our time. While some countries are acting against it, the international community should stay focused on the right direction, remain unwavering in confidence, unremitting in actions and unrelenting in intensity, and push for formulation and delivery of NDCs, with a view to providing more positive energy to the cooperation on global climate governance," Xi stated.

What did Trump said?

The remark was a subtle jibe at Trump's sharp critique of climate science during his address, where he dismissed global efforts to tackle the issue as misguided.

He also described climate change as a "fake energy catastrophe". He criticised what he called a growing dependence on renewable energy sources, asserting that the concept of a carbon footprint was a hoax and accusing unnamed groups of having "evil intentions" in pushing environmental agendas.

Meanwhile, the pledge by the Chinese President includes boosting the share of non-fossil fuels in total energy consumption to over 30 per cent, expanding wind and solar power capacity to more than six times 2020 levels, aiming for 3,600 gigawatts, and scaling up forest stock to over 24 billion cubic meters.

Additional measures encompass making new energy vehicles the mainstream in new car sales, extending the National Carbon Emissions Trading Market to major high-emission sectors, and establishing a climate-adaptive society.

Xi Jinping also stressed the principles of fairness and equity in global efforts, urging developed nations to lead emission reductions and provide financial and technological support to developing countries.

"In the course of global green transition, fairness and equity should be upheld and the right to development of developing countries fully respected. The transition should serve to narrow rather than widen the North-South gap," he said, invoking the "common but differentiated responsibilities" framework.

Calling for deeper international cooperation, Xi emphasised the need for coordination in green technologies and industries to meet the surging global demand and ensure equitable access to green products.

"It is important that countries strengthen international coordination in green technologies and industries to address the shortfall in green production capacity and ensure the free flow of quality green products globally, so that the benefits of green development can reach all corners of the world," he added.

Xi's proactive stance positions China as a leader in global climate governance, contrasting sharply with US scepticism and underscoring Beijing's intent to drive multilateral action on environmental challenges.

(From ANI Inputs)