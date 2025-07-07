China-Pakistan nexus exposed! Beijing leads smear campaign against Rafale to damage its brand value? French intelligence reveals...

It was a part of a concerted effort to get those countries to stop buying the French military fighter. The French intelligence also revealed that Pakistan also fueled the disinformation campaign by claiming to have shot down five Rafale fighters used by the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor.

In the four-day military conflict, dubbed Operation Sindoor, during which India and Pakistan attacked each other's military facilities, there was collateral damage that no one could have imagined at that time. It was the brand image of the French-made fighter jet Rafale, manufactured by Dassault Aviation. The image of the twin-engine multi-role fighter jet got tarnished like never before. According to the French intelligence, China used its embassies to spread doubts about the performance of the fighter jets and spread canards.

What does French Intelligence say?

Associated Press has reported that the defence attaches in Chinese embassies in certain countries led a campaign to promote the sale and performance of Rafale jets. It was a part of a concerted effort by those countries to stop buying the French military fighter. The French intelligence also revealed that Pakistan also fueled the disinformation campaign by claiming to have shot down five Rafale fighters used by the Indian Air Force.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that the Pakistan Air Force had shot down five Indian jets, a drone, and many quadcopters. Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif informed the National Assembly (Pakistan Parliament) that the PAF had shot down six IAF aircraft, including three Rafales. Pakistan’s Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed claimed that among the five downed aircraft were three Rafales, a MiG-29, and an Su-30.

France contradicts Pakistan's claim

However, Paris has contradicted these claims. French Air Force chief Gen Jerome Bellanger claimed that he saw only 3 Indian losses — a Rafale, a Russian-made Sukhoi and a Mirage 2000. He also said that it was the first combat loss of a Rafale. The French intelligence has also revealed that due to Pakistan’s claim of shooting down five or six Rafale jets, countries planning to buy the French fighter jets developed cold feet. The French manufacturer also faced a volley of questions from the eight countries to which it had sold Rafales.

The French intelligence also revealed that Chinese officials lobbied potential clients not to buy Rafale jets. However, contrary to what it may say, the French intelligence has been unable to link the disinformation campaign directly to China.