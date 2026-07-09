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China: At least 28 people killed after fire breaks out at shoe factory in Jinjiang

Rescue teams managed to evacuate 213 people, two of whom died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Another 26 people who were previously reported missing have been confirmed dead.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 11:04 PM IST

China: At least 28 people killed after fire breaks out at shoe factory in Jinjiang
Several people associated with the company have been taken into custody.
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At least 28 people have reportedly been killed after a fire ripped through a shoe factory in Jinjiang city in southeastern China on Thursday (July 9). More than 200 people were inside the building when the blaze erupted, the state news agency Xinhua reported. Rescue teams managed to evacuate 213 people, two of whom died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Another 26 people who were previously reported missing have been confirmed dead, as per the report.

According to a Reuters report, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the fire had caused "significant casualties" and issued instructions to carry out all-out rescue efforts. The president said the incident occurred after several deadly accidents at production facilities in China in recent months. Jinping has asked authorities to hold accountable those responsible for the deadly incident. "The cause of the accident should be identified as soon as possible and...those responsible must be strictly held accountable," Jinping said, according to AFP.

A local firefighting official told the state broadcaster CCTV that firefighting and rescue efforts were ongoing, adding that open flames had been largely extinguished. Jinjiang is located in China's Fujian province and is known as the country's shoe capital due to its large scale of footwear and clothing manufacturing. Local reports said citing officials that the fire had started on the ground floor of the factory. Shoe-making materials stored in the building were highly flammable, officials said. Meanwhile, several people associated with the company have been taken into custody even as authorities have frozen the firm's bank accounts, Xinhua reported. In May, an explosion at a fireworks factory in central China had killed 37 people -- one of the country's deadliest industrial accidents in recent years.

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