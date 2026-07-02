China–Myanmar–Bangladesh Economic Corridor: Can this new route bypass India’s influence in South Asia?

China’s proposed economic corridor linking China, Myanmar and Bangladesh aims to boost regional trade and connectivity via the Bay of Bengal. While seen as an economic opportunity by Dhaka, the plan faces major hurdles due to Myanmar’s ongoing conflict and raises strategic concerns for India.

China’s push to expand its connectivity footprint in South Asia appears to be entering a new phase, this time focusing on its eastern neighbourhood. After investing heavily in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Beijing is now exploring a proposed economic corridor that would link China to Bangladesh via Myanmar, potentially opening a new route to the Bay of Bengal.

According to reports, the idea was discussed during Bangladesh’s political leadership’s recent visit to Beijing, where Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed support for strengthening connectivity and economic cooperation between the two countries.

On paper, the proposed corridor promises improved trade links, multimodal transport networks and greater regional integration. Bangladeshi officials have suggested it could help modernise ports, expand commerce and improve access to Chinese and regional markets. However, the project also faces significant geopolitical and security challenges that could complicate its implementation.

To India’s west, China is already involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which connects western China to Pakistan’s Gwadar port. India has consistently opposed the project, stating that parts of it pass through Pakistan-occupied territory in Jammu and Kashmir, which it considers a violation of sovereignty.

The new proposed China–Myanmar–Bangladesh corridor would pass through Myanmar, a country currently facing internal conflict and limited government control over several strategic regions. This raises serious concerns about the feasibility and security of long-term infrastructure development in the area.

For India, the proposal is being closely watched as part of China’s broader efforts to expand its strategic presence around the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean region. It also comes years after the Bangladesh–China–India–Myanmar (BCIM) Economic Corridor remained largely inactive.

A Renewed Connectivity Push

The idea of a Bangladesh–Myanmar–China economic corridor was reportedly discussed during high-level meetings in Beijing. A spokesperson from the Bangladeshi side was quoted by local media as saying the discussions included developing an economic corridor aimed at enhancing trade, investment, and multimodal transport connectivity.

The proposed route would revive the concept of linking China’s Yunnan province with Bangladesh through Myanmar, but without India’s participation. The earlier BCIM Economic Corridor had envisioned a broader four-nation framework involving China, India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, but progress stalled over the years amid geopolitical differences.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has since expanded across multiple regions, although India has remained outside the framework. The latest proposal is seen as a narrower alternative route that strengthens China’s access to the Bay of Bengal while bypassing the Malacca Strait, a critical global shipping chokepoint.

Bangladesh Sees Economic Opportunity

In Bangladesh, officials have framed the proposal as an opportunity for economic development and infrastructure expansion. Discussions reportedly included upgrading major ports such as Chattogram and Mongla to enhance regional trade capacity.

Bangladesh has also explored developing special economic zones to attract foreign investment and improve industrial connectivity. Some of these projects were previously linked to other international partnerships, reflecting Dhaka’s broader strategy of diversifying its economic ties.

Reports suggest that the proposed corridor could include road and rail links connecting Kunming in China to Mandalay in Myanmar, and onward routes toward Bangladesh’s key coastal regions. This could potentially strengthen trade flows and investment in infrastructure, logistics, and industrial development.

Myanmar Remains the Biggest Challenge

Despite its economic potential, the project faces a major obstacle in Myanmar. Large parts of the proposed transit route pass through conflict-affected regions where political instability and armed conflict continue to disrupt governance and infrastructure development.

In particular, areas such as Rakhine State have seen ongoing conflict, raising concerns about the safety and sustainability of large-scale cross-border projects. Existing infrastructure investments in the region have also faced delays and disruptions due to the deteriorating security environment.

As a result, experts note that the corridor remains largely conceptual unless stability improves significantly in Myanmar.

Strategic Implications for India

From India’s perspective, the proposed corridor reflects China’s continued efforts to expand its influence across South Asia and the Indian Ocean region. If realised, it could complement China’s existing connectivity networks in Pakistan and potentially enhance Beijing’s access to maritime routes in the Bay of Bengal.

Analysts suggest that such initiatives are part of China’s broader strategy to diversify trade corridors and strengthen its regional presence. However, they also note that many of these projects remain in early stages and face significant geopolitical and operational hurdles.

For now, the China–Myanmar–Bangladesh corridor remains a proposal rather than a concrete project. Its future will depend on regional stability, political alignment, and the ability of the involved countries to overcome major security and diplomatic challenges.

Even so, the idea highlights Beijing’s continued push to develop alternative connectivity routes across South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, reshaping long-term strategic dynamics in the area.