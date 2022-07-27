Search icon
China puts 1 million people under lockdown in Wuhan over 4 Covid cases

Wuhan district shut down for one million people on four asymptomatic Covid cases.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

Photo: PTI

The Wuhan city of China has implemented a lockdown with a million people after detecting four asymptomatic Covid cases. As per reports of CNN, Wuhan's Jiangxia district authorities have announced that its main urban areas will follow three days of temporary control measures.

As per the government statement, all entertainment venues including bars, cinemas and internet cafes -- small clinics and agricultural product marketplaces were closed; restaurant dining and large gatherings, from performances to conferences, were suspended. All places of worship were shut and religious activities were banned and tutoring institutions and tourist attractions halted operations. 

The residents were asked to not leave the district until very important. All public transport was suspended. These measures were taken to prevent the risk of cross-infection and achieve dynamic zero-covid in the shortest time possible, as per official notification.

