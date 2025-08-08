China issues statement amid PM Modi's planned visit to the country after 7 years: 'We believe that...'

PM Modi is expected to embark on a visit to Japan around August 29, and later to the Chinese city of Tianjin for the SCO summit. However, there is no official confirmation yet on his two-nation visit.

China has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to the Tianjin Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held later this month, expressing hope that the event would be a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results. "China welcomes Prime Minister Modi to China for the SCO Tianjin Summit," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said while responding to a question on reports about PM Modi's visit to China.

When will PM Modi be expected to visit China?

PM Modi is expected to travel to China from August 31 to September 1 after a gap of over seven years to attend the annual summit of the SCO, people familiar with the matter in Delhi said this week. "We believe that with the concerted effort of all parties, the Tianjin summit will be a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results, and the SCO will enter a new stage of high-quality development featuring greater solidarity, coordination, dynamism and productiveness," Guo said.

Guo said that leaders of over 20 countries, including all member states of the SCO and heads of 10 international organisations, will attend relevant events. "The SCO Tianjin Summit will be the largest summit in scale since the establishment of the SCO," the spokesperson added.

PM Modi's visit to Japan

PM Modi is expected to embark on a visit to Japan around August 29, and after concluding the trip, he will travel to the Chinese city of Tianjin for the SCO summit. There is no official confirmation yet on Modi's two-nation visit to Japan and China.

When was PM Modi last visited China?

It was in June 2018 when PM Modi visited the country to attend the SCO summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited India in October 2019 for the second "informal summit". However, the relationship came under stress due to the eastern Ladakh border face-off.

China-India faceoff

The military standoff in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020 and the clashes at the Galwan Valley in June that year resulted in a severe strain in ties. The face-off effectively ended following completion of the disengagement process from the last two friction points of Demchok and Depsang under an agreement finalised on October 21 last year.