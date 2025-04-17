The White House announced tariffs of up to 245% on Chinese goods, citing China's retaliatory actions.

Amid the ongoing trade war between the US and China, Beijing has signalled it won't engage further, stating it will pay no attention if the US continues to escalate tariffs, which have reached as high as 245 percent under President Donald Trump's policies.



China has warned that it will ignore further US tariff escalations, saying "if the United States continues to play the 'tariff numbers game', it will pay no attention to it", according to Reuters.



The White House announced tariffs of up to 245% on Chinese goods, citing China's retaliatory actions. The total duties include a 125% reciprocal tariff, a 20% tariff for the fentanyl crisis, and 7.5-100% tariffs on specific goods due to unfair trade practices.

US President Donald Trump rolled back higher tariffs for most countries, but kept punishing duties on China. China responded by raising its own levies on US goods and emphasised that talks must be based on mutual respect and equality. Other nations are now exploring bilateral deals with Washington, potentially shifting focus away from China's trade relations with the US.



Meanwhile, China recently filed a new complaint with the World Trade Organisation (WTO), expressing grave concern over the US tariffs and accusing Washington of violating global trade rules. Amid escalating tensions, China unexpectedly appointed Li Chenggang as its new top trade negotiator, replacing Wang Shouwen. Li, formerly China's ambassador to the WTO, will play a crucial role in potential trade talks to resolve the ongoing tariff war with the US. The trade war has seen the US impose tariffs of up to 245% on Chinese goods, prompting China to respond with 125% tariffs on American exports.



Against the US tariff war, China has also taken a multifaceted approach, imposing retaliatory tariffs on US goods, reaching out to India and the European Union for support, and emphasising the need to resist "unilateral bullying" by the US.



(With inputs from news agencies)

