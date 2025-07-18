China issues BIG statement after US designates Lashkar's proxy TRF as terrorist organisation, says, 'Beijing opposes...'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that the Department of State is designating the TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

After the United States designated The Resistance Front, a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), as a foreign terrorist organisation for its involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, China on Friday urged regional countries to enhance counter terrorism cooperation to safeguard regional security.

"China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns the terrorist attack that occurred on April 22," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said while speaking to mediapersons, as quoted by NDTV. "China calls on regional countries to enhance counterterrorism cooperation and jointly maintain regional security and stability," he said.

US designates TRF as terror organisation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that the Department of State is designating the TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). "Today, the Department of State is adding The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT. TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024," the statement read.

Rubio highlighted that the move underscores the President Trump-led administration's commitment to countering terrorism.

"These actions taken by the Department of State demonstrate the Trump Administration's commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack," the statement said.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, including one local, were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Following the deadly attack-- one of the worst in history -- The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the same.

In retaliation, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', destroying nine terror camps operating in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Islamabad, in a desperate attempt to hit back, directed attacks towards Indian bordering states including Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The conflict lasted for three days, ending with a ceasefire on May 10.