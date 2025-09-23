Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Parineeti Chopra REVEALS baby bump for first time, shocks fans by declaring 'it’s been eight months...'

Bringar CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan says Trump H1B Visa Rule Is Good to America and its citizens

UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST here

BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against Australia due to...

Big Billion Day Sale 2025: How to Spot Real Smartphone Deals and Save Smart in This Festive Season | Buyhatke Magic

Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrential rain disrupts life

China issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike, says 'cross-border flow of talent...'

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation levels HERE

Is Hamas blackmailing Netanyahu? Why does it release hostage's video, demand Trump’s guarantee in Gaza talks?

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST here

UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST h

BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against Australia due to...

BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against

Big Billion Day Sale 2025: How to Spot Real Smartphone Deals and Save Smart in This Festive Season | Buyhatke Magic

BBD 2025: Spotting Real Smartphone Deals

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

China issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike, says 'cross-border flow of talent...'

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasised has issued a big statement on the importance of cross-border talent exchange in a globalised world amid Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike. What did he said?

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 03:26 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

China issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike, says 'cross-border flow of talent...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

China has stated that it is opening its doors to global talent across various sectors to drive technological and economic advancement. During a press briefing on Monday, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasised the importance of cross-border talent exchange in a globalised world, highlighting China's commitment to fostering innovation and career opportunities for international professionals.

"In a globalised world, cross-border flow of talents is instrumental in global technological and economic advancement. China welcomes talents from various sectors and fields across the world to come and find their footing in China for the progress of humanity and career success," Guo Jiakun said.

The spokesperson's remarks come days after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation causing a major overhaul of the H-1B visa petitions.

According to the proclamation, there will now be a USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, a sharp increase from the previous level of about USD 1,500.

The US State Department later clarified that the new fee requirement applies only to individuals or companies filing fresh H-1B petitions or entering the lottery system after September 21. Current visa holders and petitions submitted before that date remain unaffected.

Under the proclamation, a USD 100,000 payment must accompany every new H-1B visa petition filed after the deadline, including entries in the 2026 lottery.

Earlier in August, China announced a new visa category aimed at attracting young professionals in the fields of science and technology, following the recent approval by the State Council of an amendment to the country's entry and exit regulations.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, the new visa rules will take effect on October 1.

Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree to implement the new policy, which will introduce a 'K visa' under China's ordinary visa classifications, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The visa will be available to eligible young sci-tech professionals who meet the criteria laid out by the relevant Chinese authorities and provide the required documentation.

Authorities stated during a press briefing that, compared to China's existing 12 standard visa types, the K visa will offer greater flexibility, including multiple entries, extended validity periods, and longer permitted stays.

Once in China, K visa holders will be allowed to participate in academic and cultural exchanges, scientific research, technology development, entrepreneurship, and related business activities.

Notably, the K visa does not require applicants to be invited by a Chinese employer or institution. As long as applicants fulfil the age, education, and work experience criteria, they can apply independently through a simplified process, Xinhua News Agency reported.

(ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?
Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?
Who is Mithun Manhas? Frontrunner for BCCI President's post, who outshines Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh in the race
Who is Mithun Manhas? Frontrunner for BCCI President's post, who outshines Soura
Amitabh Bachchan gives away free helmets to fans, says 'each day is a learning': Watch
Amitabh Bachchan gives away free helmets to fans, says 'each day is a learning'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Amid tense atmosphere, Fakhar Zaman stops to sign autographs for Indian fans; pic goes viral
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Amid tense atmosphere, Fakhar Zaman stops to sign aut
Shardiya Navratri 2025: 7 must-visit places to experience magic of Ramlila in Delhi-NCR
Navratri 2025: 7 must-visit places to experience magic of Ramlila in Delhi-NCR
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE