Experts believe this discovery could reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels and revolutionise global energy production

China has discovered a massive reserve of thorium, a radioactive metal that could change the future of energy. According to a national survey, the country’s thorium reserves may be much larger than previously estimated. Experts believe this discovery could reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels and revolutionise global energy production.

A recent report published in the Geological Review journal highlights the potential of these reserves. It states that just five years’ worth of mining waste from an iron ore site in Inner Mongolia contains enough thorium to power the United States for over 1,000 years. The Bayan Obo mining complex alone could produce up to one million tonnes of thorium, which could fuel China’s energy needs for the next 60,000 years.

Thorium is a silver-colored metal named after the Norse god Thor. It can generate 200 times more energy than uranium. Unlike uranium, thorium reactors are smaller, safer, and produce less radioactive waste. China has already approved the world’s first thorium molten-salt reactor (TMSR) power plant in the Gobi Desert, which is expected to start operating by 2029.

India also has large thorium reserves, currently the biggest in the world. India’s Department of Atomic Energy has long-term plans to use its thorium resources for energy production.

Despite its benefits, extracting thorium is a complex process. It requires large amounts of acid and energy, along with hundreds of tons of wastewater to purify just one gram. However, if successfully harnessed, thorium could provide a clean, nearly unlimited energy source for the future.