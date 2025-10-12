Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

China hits back at Trump's additional 100% tariff threat, says, 'We're not afraid to fight'

"China does not participate in or plan wars, and what China does is to encourage peace talks and promote political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue," Wang Yi said.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 10:04 AM IST

China hits back at Trump's additional 100% tariff threat, says, 'We're not afraid to fight'
Beijing's scathing response to President Trump's threat of imposing a crushing 100% tariff on Chinese goods sharply escalated the US-China trade war toward full-fledged economic confrontation on Sunday. Beijing warned that Washington's "threatening high tariffs at every turn" are driving the two largest economies toward a point of no return.

China's Ministry of Commerce didn't mince words: "We do not want to fight, but we are not afraid to fight."

"These actions have severely harmed China's interests and seriously undermined the atmosphere of the economic and trade talks between the two sides," a spokesperson for Beijing's Ministry of Commerce said in a strongly worded statement published online Sunday.

In retaliation for Beijing's extensive export restrictions on rare earth elements, Trump announced Friday that the United States would impose a 100% tariff on all Chinese goods beginning November 1. This effectively doubles the cost of Chinese imports overnight, and the statement is China's first official response to the announcement.

Beijing went on the attack, accusing the US of hypocrisy, rather than merely defending its restrictions on rare earths.

 According to an unidentified Ministry of Commerce spokeswoman, "The relevant US statement is a typical example of 'double standards'," referring to what China perceives as Washington's own export restrictions and protectionist policies on advanced semiconductors to China.

 Both countries are using their economic advantages as weapons, China in crucial minerals, the US in advanced chips, while accusing one another of unfair trade practices.

The commerce ministry said, "Threatening high tariffs at every turn is not the right approach to engaging with China," expressing Beijing's displeasure with what it sees as Trump's combative negotiation style.

Although it cautioned that America's strategy of economic pressure won't compel Beijing to submit, the statement implies that China still feels that discussion is possible.

Beijing has previously claimed that the limitations on rare earths were required to "protect national security and interests," using the same wording as Washington's own defense of limiting chip exports to China.

