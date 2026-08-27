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China hits back at Nepal's claim on Himalayan floods, says 'accusation helps nothing'

China has dismissed Nepal’s allegation that a collapsed dam on its side of the border caused the devastating floods, as rescue teams continue searching for hundreds of missing people.

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Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 04:26 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

China hits back at Nepal's claim on Himalayan floods, says 'accusation helps nothing'
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China has rejected Nepal’s claim that a collapsed “geological disaster dam” on the Chinese side triggered the deadly floods that struck areas along the Nepal-Tibet border.

The Chinese embassy in Nepal called the allegation “fake news” as rescue operations continued following a massive glacial collapse that sent mud, rocks and water through communities on both sides of the Himalayan border.

China says disaster began in Nepal

According to the Chinese embassy, the disaster originated in Nepal rather than Tibet. It said an earthquake-like glacial collapse occurred in Nepal on the morning of August 26, causing huge mudslides that later affected areas around the Gyirong-Rasuwagadhi border.

China also denied allegations that it failed to alert Nepal about the impending disaster.

Responding to the accusations, the embassy said, “Accusation helps nothing” and “cooperation saves lives.”

Massive glacial collapse causes destruction

The disaster began when a huge mass of ice and rock collapsed in the Himalayas and entered the Lhende Khola river system.

The resulting torrent of water, mud and debris moved rapidly downstream, hitting the Chinese border region around Gyirong before reaching Nepal. Buildings, vehicles, bridges and roads were reportedly swept away, while several settlements were covered in thick mud.

Early reports suggested that an earthquake may have triggered the disaster. However, analysis by the US Geological Survey indicated that the seismic signal was linked to the collapse and movement of debris rather than a conventional earthquake.

The combination of water, ice, rocks and sediment moved through the narrow mountain valleys with devastating force.

Death toll rises, hundreds remain missing

At least 165 people had been confirmed dead by Thursday, although the number was expected to change as rescue teams reached more affected areas.

More than 1,000 people were reportedly missing across Nepal and Tibet. Chinese authorities said 558 people were missing in Gyirong, while Nepal also reported hundreds of people unaccounted for.

Officials have warned that the death toll could rise as rescuers search through communities buried under debris and reach areas that remain cut off.

Foreign tourists among those missing

The disaster affected a region popular with tourists, trekkers and pilgrims travelling through the Himalayas.

Indian pilgrims heading towards Mount Kailash were among those reported missing. Citizens of the US, Australia, Britain and Canada were also reportedly unaccounted for.

Several governments are working with Nepalese authorities to trace their nationals caught in the disaster.

Roads and infrastructure badly damaged

The floods have caused major damage to infrastructure in northern Nepal. Roads and bridges were washed away, while power projects and buildings were damaged or submerged.

Several communities have been cut off after key transport routes were destroyed. Rescue efforts have also been hampered by difficult terrain, damaged communication networks, rainfall and the risk of more landslides.

Helicopters have been deployed to search for survivors and evacuate people stranded in inaccessible areas.

Rescue operations continue

Nepal and China have deployed emergency workers, military personnel and specialist rescue teams to affected regions.

Authorities are also monitoring rivers and unstable mountain slopes for further dangers. Officials are particularly concerned that debris could block waterways and trigger another sudden flow of water.

With several areas still difficult to access, rescue teams are continuing their search for survivors while authorities work to restore road and communication links.

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