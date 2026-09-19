China helping Iran amid war? Here’s why US may target its firms

Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with Xi Jinping could see Iran becoming a major talking point. Here's what a former US NSA said.

The United States is likely to impose secondary sanctions on Chinese financial institutions if they continue facilitating Iran's money flows, former US National Security Advisor (NSA) Lt Gen HR McMaster said. His remarks came amid reports claiming that Chinese satellite imagery might have been used by Iran. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting on September 24. POTUS is expected to raise the concern directly with Xi.

McMaster warns of possible sanctions on China

While speaking to ANI, McMaster said, ''I think President Trump is going to be pretty tough with Xi Jinping in private. This is kind of his style. He does that with Vladimir Putin. I think the way to be tough would be to impose costs on China, not only for sharing this intelligence, which I believe is true, but also for providing the electronics and the hardware that Vladimir Putin needs to continue his onslaught against the Ukrainian people, to underwrite Iran with purchases of 97 percent of Iran's oil.''

What McMaster said about Trump's Xi meeting

Speaking on Trump's scheduled meeting with Xi, McMaster added, ''After the September 24 visit, if there isn't a change of behaviour on the part of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership, I think you're quite likely to see secondary sanctions on Chinese financial institutions that are facilitating the financial flows to the Islamic Republic of Iran.''

What the satellite imagery report says

As per a report by the Wall Street Journal, Iran obtained high-resolution satellite imagery of Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan from Chinese entities before a July 17 missile attack that killed three US service members and injured four.

However, the report did not identify the Chinese entities involved in the attack and also did not allege that the Chinese government directly ordered or participated in the transfer of the imagery.