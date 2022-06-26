China flood situation: Heavy rains, flooding affect over 37. 5 lakh

Headlines

Discover the Unforgettable Wonders of the USA with 'Flamingo Travels': A Journey to the Finest Destinations!

San Francisco: What to do in 3 Days

Online Pharma Aggregator : Technology Driven Pharma & Healthcare Solution Provider

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Motorola Razr 40 review: Flip phone for the masses

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Discover the Unforgettable Wonders of the USA with 'Flamingo Travels': A Journey to the Finest Destinations!

San Francisco: What to do in 3 Days

Online Pharma Aggregator : Technology Driven Pharma & Healthcare Solution Provider

AI reimagines Sholay if it was made in Hollywood

Strong bones: 7 superfoods for calcium deficiency

10 Christopher Nolan’s film to watch on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Delegation-level talks held between India and Nepal

Rs 2,000 note exchange limit: How many notes can you exchange in a day? No ID required, says SBI

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson, warns of widespread flooding

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Woman gets hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace: Report

Kartik Aaryan shot underwater sequences for Chandu Champion while battling 102 degree fever? Here’s what we know

HomeWorld

World

China flood situation: Heavy rains, flooding affect over 37. 5 lakh

The downpours and rain-induced disasters such as floods have toppled 3,436 houses and damaged 159,300 hectares of crops.

article-main
Latest News

Aayushi

Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

More than 3.75 million residents have been affected by heavy downpours and flooding in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities have said. Guangxi has experienced six incidences of heavy rainfall during this year’s flood season, with average rainfall recorded at 490.8 mm -- 1.6 times that recorded in the same period during previous years, Xinhua news agency reported.

The downpours and rain-induced disasters such as floods have toppled 3,436 houses and damaged 159,300 hectares of crops, according to a press release on the region’s flood control and relief work. Direct economic losses have already surpassed 12.48 billion yuan (about $1.86 billion). More heavy rains and typhoons are forecast to hit Guangxi, according to an official from the region`s flood control and drought relief headquarters.

READ | ‘War on women, who’s next?’: Massive protests break out in US after abortion rights get scrapped by SC

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone with rollable display under works, company files patent

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

This company may invest Rs 8,800 crore for iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka, not Ambani's Reliance, Tata Group

This pan-India film has beaten all Bollywood films as most-anticipated Hindi film, and it's not Salaar, Jailer, or Leo

First superstar actress of India, earned Rs 5 lakh per film, died a painful death, can you recognise her?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE