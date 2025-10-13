China expands military operations along India border, deploys GJ-11 Stealth Drones at..., satellite images show...

According to the latest satellite imagery, multiple GJ-11 Sharp Sword stealth flying-wing unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) have been deployed by China for several weeks. This deployment shows that the GJ-11 may have been prepared for the advanced testing phase.

According to the latest satellite imagery, multiple GJ-11 Sharp Sword stealth flying-wing unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) deployed by China for several weeks between August and early September at Shigatse Air Base, used both as a military and a civilian airport in western China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, according to a report in The War Zone.

This deployment shows that the GJ-11 may have been prepared for the advanced testing phase or achieved a semi-operational capability. The Sharp Sword is a strong sign of China’s increasing investment in stealthy flying-wing drones, unlike the US military’s seems reluctant to field such designs publicly. These images, which were published in a report on October 10, have come from Planet Labs’ archives, which show at least three GJ-11 drones positioned at Shigatse from August 6 to September 5.

The aircraft was under development for more than 10 years and is said to be designed for deep-penetration air-to-ground strikes and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Analysts strongly believe that it could take on air-to-air or electronic warfare roles. Two of the UCAVs shown in the imagery have the standard grey paint used on most Chinese military aircraft, while another vehicle was partially covered with a reddish-brown protective cover. Another Planet Labs image from September 10 shows Flanker-series fighters present at the same base, likewise draped in full coverings.

Even though Shigatse Air Base is located very remotely, it occupies a strategically significant position, as it is merely 90 miles northeast of India’s Sikkim border, one of the many contested zones that have seen periodic skirmishes.