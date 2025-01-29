China's state-owned firm has pulled out of the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) Grand Inga Dam project, adding to the uncertainty surrounding its future.

China's state-owned 'Three Gorges Corporation' has pulled the plug on The Grand Inga Dam project, a multi-billion-dollar hydroelectric project on the Congo River in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) Grand Inga Dam project has been facing numerous challenges, including concerns over governance, environmental impact, and a staggering $80 billion cost. Despite these issues, proponents argue the project is crucial to addressing sub-Saharan Africa's significant electricity shortage, affecting 600 million people.

The withdrawal of China has cast further doubt on the project's viability. It has added to concerns about the changing lineup of international partners. Furthermore, the estimated $80 billion price tag poses a significant challenge for one of the world's poorest countries.

Critics argue that the project is being held to an unfairly high standard, compared to other big infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, despite no construction starting yet, stakeholders have been actively discussing the project over the past year.

In the early 2000s, the DRC and neighbouring countries proposed a shared electricity grid to tackle the region's energy shortage. The Congo River's massive hydropower potential led to the creation of Westcor, a group focused on upgrading the existing Inga 1 and Inga 2 dams, which were built decades ago but now operate below capacity due to neglect.

The DR Congo's Agency for the Development and Promotion of the Grand Inga Project envisions the Inga dam as a key driver of Africa's industrialization, describing it as "the spark that will set off Africa's economic growth", according to BBC.

Since then the DRC has been working to address the region's energy crisis. Plans are underway to build six new dams, including the Grand Inga Dam, which could produce up to 40,000 MW of electricity. Despite support from the World Bank, the project has made little progress, and its future remains uncertain.