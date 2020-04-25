China exerting dominance over South China Sea irks neighbours; US says Beijing taking advantage of COVID-19 distraction

While the whole world is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, China had earlier this month announced a new governance system for disputed islands in South China sea that has irked not only its neighbours but has drawn sharp reactions from countries like the US and Australia.

Earlier this month, China approved the establishment of two districts to administer the disputed Paracel and Spratly islands in the South China Sea. According to the proposal, each district will have a local government with the Government for the Spratly Island being located on the Fiery Cross Reef, an area fortified by China by land reclamation. One of the new districts created in Sansha city in the Hainan province will administer the Paracel Island.

Before this, Bejing had issued new names for 25 islands/reefs and 55 undersea entities in the South China Sea in a bid to "reaffirm" its sovereignty in the region.

This has led to angry responses from the country's neighbourhood and from Washingon and Canberra. Vietnam has also strongly protested Chinese action saying that it violates the country's sovereignty and is therefore invalid. An angry Philippines filed a diplomatic protest at the Chinese embassy in Manila. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, while condemning China's action in the South China Sea, said that it is "vital all countries ease tensions so they can focus on combating COVID-19."

Meanwhile, the US has slammed Bejing by saying that China is using the COVID-19 crisis as a distraction to further its hold in the South China Sea. The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said, "Even as we fight the outbreak, we must remember that the long-term threats to our shared security have not disappeared. In fact, they’ve become more prominent."

He explained, "Beijing has moved to take advantage of the distraction, from China’s new unilateral announcement of administrative districts over disputed islands and maritime areas in the South China Sea, its sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel earlier this month, and its “research stations” on Fiery Cross Reef and Subi Reef."

Pompeo said that it is "important to highlight how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is exploiting the world’s focus on the COVID-19 crisis by continuing its provocative behavior" and that "the CCP is exerting military pressure and coercing its neighbors in the SCS, even going so far as to sink a Vietnamese fishing vessel. "The U.S. strongly opposes China’s bullying and we hope other nations will hold them to account too," said the US Secretary of State

Japan has also lodged a strong protest with the Chinese government ship crossing into Japanese territorial waters near Senkaku Island in East China sea. Tokyo says four Chinese coast guard vessels have sailed in the area for around 90 minutes. China claims ownership over the Senkaku island and calls the region as 'Diaoyu Islands'.