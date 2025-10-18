China Eastern Airlines to resume flights between Delhi, Shanghai from..., check routes, timings and more

In a major move signifying the normalisation of ties, China Eastern Airlines is set to resume round-trip flights between Shanghai and New Delhi from November 9.

In a major move signifying the normalisation of ties, China Eastern Airlines is set to resume round-trip flights between Shanghai and New Delhi from November 9. The two countries had announced the resumption of flights after a hiatus of five years during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines.

The flights between Shanghai and New Delhi will operate every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. As per the schedule, the flight from Shanghai's Pudong Airport will depart at 12:50 p.m. and arrive at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) at 5:45 p.m. Moreover, the return flight from Delhi will depart at 7:55 p.m. and land in Shanghai at 4:10 a.m. the next day.

Meanwhile, the airline has also announced the sale of tickets for the route, beginning next month.