FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, Choti Diwali, last train to depart at..., check metro schedule to Noida, Ghaziabad

Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh: 'Family that continues to grow'

Nobel Prize: Why Alfred Nobel did not include mathematics in his list of awards

Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says 'Lucknow unit turnover to touch Rs 30000000000...'

China Eastern Airlines to resume flights between Delhi, Shanghai from..., check routes, timings and more

Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation

When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'

Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones

BIG BLOW to NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) candidate Seema Singh's nomination from Marhaura rejected ahead of elections due to...

Dhanteras 2025 shubh muhurat: Date, puja timings, city-wise timings, significance and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR: Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for fifth consecutive day ahead of Diwali, Ghaziabad worst; check here

Delhi-NCR: Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for fifth consecutive day

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, Choti Diwali, last train to depart at..., check metro schedule to Noida, Ghaziabad

Delhi metro passengers ALERT! DMRC revises timings on Diwali, last train to...

Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring Malaika Arora, Seema Sajdeh: 'Family that continues to grow'

Salman Khan celebrates 12 years of Being Human, shares family photos featuring M

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

China Eastern Airlines to resume flights between Delhi, Shanghai from..., check routes, timings and more

In a major move signifying the normalisation of ties, China Eastern Airlines is set to resume round-trip flights between Shanghai and New Delhi from November 9.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 07:14 PM IST

China Eastern Airlines to resume flights between Delhi, Shanghai from..., check routes, timings and more
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major move signifying the normalisation of ties, China Eastern Airlines is set to resume round-trip flights between Shanghai and New Delhi from November 9. The two countries had announced the resumption of flights after a hiatus of five years during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines. 

The flights between Shanghai and New Delhi will operate every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. As per the schedule, the flight from Shanghai's Pudong Airport will depart at 12:50 p.m. and arrive at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) at 5:45 p.m. Moreover, the return flight from Delhi will depart at 7:55 p.m. and land in Shanghai at 4:10 a.m. the next day. 

Meanwhile, the airline has also announced the sale of tickets for the route, beginning next month. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'
Pak minister Asif again links India with Afghan conflict: 'Kabul rulers in...'
India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?
India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals
'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over...
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down
Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka international airport, all flights suspended
Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka international airport
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE