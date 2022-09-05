Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

China earthquake: Hair-raising videos show moment 6.8 magnitude quake hit, death toll climbs over 30

China earthquake: Over 30 people have already been confirmed dead from the natural calamity with fears that the toll could further increase.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 10:28 PM IST

China earthquake: Hair-raising videos show moment 6.8 magnitude quake hit, death toll climbs over 30
Photo: PTI, AP

China was jolted on Monday by the most powerful earthquake to hit the country since 2013. The massive 6.8 magnitude quake struck the southwest province of Sichuan. Occurring at 12:25 pm local time, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 16 kms with the epicentre being 39 kms away from the country seat of Luding in Sichuan. Over 30 people have already been confirmed dead from the natural calamity with fears that the toll could further increase. 

Several villages lie within a 5 km radius from the quake’s epicentre. While over 30 were killed and 30 more reported injured as of now, around 21 million people were restricted to their houses as aftershocks continued. The quake also caused significant damage to infrastructure, including communication services, transportation, electricity and water services.

As the death toll keeps rising hours after the earth, several videos have begun to surface on social media where locals captured the scary moment the quake struck. In one video where a car is moving on the road, a video made from inside it shows nearby trees and poles start to shake violently while debris start falling from nearby buildings. 

 

 

Some other videos show food in a kitchen violently being flung out from a soup pot, chandeliers swinging wildly and water splashing out of an aquarium.

 

 

 

 

 

Videos also show debris raining down from high-rise buildings and a large number of landslides being triggered.  

 

 

 

One video also showed a female giant panda rushing her two cubs out into open field as the earthquake stuck. 

 

 

An all-out rescue effort has been ordered by Chinese President Xi Jinping to minimise casualties. The Sichuan province has activated the second-highest level of emergency response for the disaster with more rescue teams heading to the epicentre. 

Monday’s earthquake revived memories of two devastating quakes in China when a magnitude 7 quake killed 200 people in 2013 and an unimaginable 8.2 magnitude earthquake in the same province in 2008 which killed over 69,000 people. The earthquake adds to the woes of the province which is already reeling under Covid-19 and intense droughts. 

READ | Mohali joyride crash: Chilling video shows swing fall down 50 feet with nearly 50 people onboard

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
How to change Google Search page theme on Chrome, Firefox and other browsers
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.