China develops digital 'Great Wall' inspired by Israel's Iron Dome for naval defense, should India be cautious?

China's new laser defense system will integrate laser weapons, electronic warfare systems and hypersonic missiles into a single platform. The primary goal of this defense system is to detect and destroy drone fleets before they reach their targets. Does India need to be extra cautious?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

China has unveiled its advanced electromagnetic laser weapon system, designed to protect warships and land-based assets from drone and missile threats. Described as the ‘Digital Great Wall, this advanced system, inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, protects naval warships from thousands of low-cost enemy drone attacks.

China’s digital ‘Great Wall’

The new laser defense system will integrate laser weapons, electronic warfare systems and hypersonic missiles into a single platform. The primary goal of this defense system is to detect and destroy drone fleets before they reach their targets. These weapons were showcased during a recent military parade.

Digital Great Wall weapon system utilises AI-powered sensors and satellites for real-time monitoring and threat detection. It combines high-energy microwave weapons, LY-1 laser systems, and CJ-1000 hypersonic cruise missiles for comprehensive defense, leveraging artificial intelligence to predict and counter potential threats. This advanced system significantly enhances China's naval capabilities.

Meanwhile, researchers at China's Dalian Naval Academy, led by Professor Guo Chuanfu, have proposed developing counter-swarm systems, which China has seemingly incorporated into its naval strategy. The researchers warned of adversaries who could deploy large numbers of low-cost AI-equipped drones to overwhelm conventional warship defenses.

Should India be cautious?

China's development of the Digital Great Wall is expected to escalate tensions with India, particularly in the Indian Ocean region. Beijing is expanding its influence by funding and developing ports in Gwadar (Pakistan), Hambantota (Sri Lanka), Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh), and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar). It is securing key locations near major maritime routes, with its naval base in Djibouti further solidifying its presence, potentially threatening India's energy supply routes and strategic interests.

China's "Digital Great Wall" will significantly add pressure on India's security calculus, increasing regional tensions and complexity. This enhanced naval capabilities potentially alter the regional power dynamics and demonstrate  China's commitment to investing in advanced technologies for military applications. 

