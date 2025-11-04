FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians are...'; Watch viral video

Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance at Canada Tour for...

Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who killed 3 DUI in Ontario wasn't...

Is Baba Vanga's alien prediction coming true? Watch out for what latest NASA report says...

Major Setback for Students: Canada rejects 3 in 4 Indian study permit, know why and what it means for applicants

Aamir Khan credits his mom for Sakshi Tanwar in Dangal, actress admits she didn't believe in...

China denies Trump's claim of secret nuclear tests, urges US to contribute to global stability

JNUSU Elections 2025-26: Voting to be held today, results to be announced on…; check list of key candidates here

Good news for commuters: Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat to run six days a week starting from..., travel time to cut by...; Check route, stoppages, fare and other details

Haq: Shah Bano's grandson slams Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi-starrer, alleges makers 'breach of...': 'Lot of facts are...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians are...'; Watch viral video

Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians

Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance at Canada Tour for...

Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance

Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who killed 3 DUI in Ontario wasn't...

Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

China denies Trump's claim of secret nuclear tests, urges US to contribute to global stability

Responding to Trump's remarks made during a CBS interview on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that Beijing maintains a self-defensive nuclear strategy and follows its moratorium on nuclear testing.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 08:31 AM IST

China denies Trump's claim of secret nuclear tests, urges US to contribute to global stability
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

China has denied US President Donald Trump's claim that it is secretly conducting nuclear weapons tests, rejecting the allegation and calling it "completely false."

Responding to Trump's remarks made during a CBS interview on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that Beijing maintains a self-defensive nuclear strategy and follows its moratorium on nuclear testing.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a nuclear-weapon state, China adheres to a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, maintains a self-defensive nuclear strategy and has honoured its commitment to suspend nuclear testing," Mao said, as quoted by Global Times.

She added that China supports the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and called on the United States to "abide by its own obligations" under the same treaty. "We hope the United States will also maintain its moratorium on nuclear testing and contribute to global stability," she stated.

In his interview, Trump claimed that several countries including Russia, China, North Korea and Pakistan, were already conducting nuclear tests, suggesting that the United States should resume its own testing programme.

"Russia's testing and China's testing, but they don't talk about it. We're an open society. Other countries are testing. We're the only country that doesn't test," Trump said on CBS's 60 Minutes.

"We're going to test because they test and others test. And certainly North Korea's been testing. Pakistan's been testing," he added.

Trump made these remarks when he was asked about his decision of "detonating nuclear weapons" after more than 30 years following Russia's recent trials of advanced nuclear-capable systems, including a Poseidon underwater drone.

"You have to see how they work. The reason I'm saying testing is because Russia announced that they were going to be doing a test. If you notice, North Korea is testing constantly. Other countries are testing. We're the only country that doesn't test. And I don't want to be the only country that doesn't test," Trump stated during the interview."We're going to test nuclear weapons like other countries do," he added.

Trump also claimed that the US possesses "more nuclear weapons than any other country," adding that he had discussed denuclearisation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping."We have enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times," Trump said. "Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons and China will have a lot. They have some. They have quite a bit."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump announced the immediate resumption of nuclear weapons testing, citing Russia's recent trials of advanced nuclear-capable systems, in what marks a major escalation between the two nuclear powers.

Before boarding Air Force One, Trump said while denuclearisation would be a "tremendous thing", restarting American nuclear testing after more than three decades was "appropriate"."They seem to all be nuclear testing," Trump told reporters, referring to Russia and China.

"We have more nuclear weapons than anybody. We don't do testing... but with others doing testing, I think it's appropriate that we do also," he added.

He further stated that the preparations were already in place for testing, without specifying the timing or location. When asked whether renewed testing could make the global nuclear landscape more volatile, he responded, "I think we have it pretty well locked up."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law terminating the already defunct plutonium disposal agreement with the US, which had been aimed at limiting the production of nuclear weapons-grade material. The 2000 pact required both nations to dispose of 34 tonnes of weapons-grade plutonium no longer needed for military purposes.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians are...'; Watch viral video
Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians
Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance at Canada Tour for...
Madhuri Dixit frustrates fans, audience brutally trolls actress' appearance
Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who killed 3 DUI in Ontario wasn't...
Major development in Jashanpreet Singh case: Indian-origin truck driver who...
Is Baba Vanga's alien prediction coming true? Watch out for what latest NASA report says...
Is Baba Vanga's alien prediction coming true? Watch out for what NASA says
Major Setback for Students: Canada rejects 3 in 4 Indian study permit, know why and what it means for applicants
Major Setback for Students: Canada rejects 3 in 4 Indian study permit, know why
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE