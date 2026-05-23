China Coal Mine Blast: At least 90 killed, 9 missing after gas explosion in Shanxi; Rescue operation underway

The blast took place Friday in Qinyuan county, around 520 km southwest of Beijing, not long after the mine reportedly raised a carbon monoxide alert.

At least 90 people were killed in a gas explosion at the Liushenyu coal mine in Changzhi city, northern China, according to an AFP report on Saturday.

According to the local news report, nine workers remain missing. The explosion triggered a massive rescue effort in northern China after hundreds of workers were trapped below ground, per the South China Morning Post.

“Reporters learned from the scene of the gas explosion at the Liushenyu Coal Mine of the Tongzhou Group in Shanxi Province that the accident has resulted in 82 deaths," Xinhua reported.

What exactly happend?

The blast took place at 19:29 local time on Friday, which was 11:29 GMT, in Qinyuan county, around 520 km southwest of Beijing, not long after the mine reportedly raised a carbon monoxide alert. Authorities have not confirmed whether any of the 247 workers who were underground during the explosion remain trapped.

Most of them were brought to the surface by Saturday morning, Xinhua said, confirming that at least 90 people had died.

A total of 345 emergency personnel were dispatched to the site, with rescuers earlier searching "intensively" for nine people who remained unaccounted for, the news agency added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pushes for immediate rescue action

After the explosion, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to rescue survivors and provide treatment to the injured. He called on authorities to do everything possible in conducting relief operations at the mine.

Xi also instructed the government to probe the cause of the accident and hold those responsible accountable. Officials have not yet shared additional details on how many workers were injured or what exactly triggered the gas explosion.

Rescue and investigation efforts are still underway in Shanxi Province as authorities address the fatal incident.

Meanwhile, Shanxi, one of China’s economically weaker provinces, is the core of the country’s coal-mining operations.

China's mine safety record has improved in the last few decades, but incidents continue in an industry often marked by weak safety practices and ambiguous regulations.