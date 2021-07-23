China builds world's largest detention center to house 10,000 people

Headlines

Superstar Spectacle 2023: John Cena and Seth Rollins triumph; Rhea Ripley retains title by defeating Natalya

Amid heavy demand for tickets, midnight shows of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to be added

Asia Cup 2023: Drama and controversy unfold in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash

'May the upcoming year...': Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish for Shubman Gill goes viral

DNA TV Show: Decoding PM Modi, President Joe Biden's 'chemistry' during bilateral meeting ahead of G20 Summit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Superstar Spectacle 2023: John Cena and Seth Rollins triumph; Rhea Ripley retains title by defeating Natalya

Asia Cup 2023: Drama and controversy unfold in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

10 benefits of eating peanuts daily (Mumfali)

Bowlers who have scored century in ODI

Sudha Murthy quotes that teach crucial life lessons

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak Condemns Khalistan Extremism After Landing In India

G20 Summit: Joe Biden lands in India for 1st time after becoming President; receives grand welcome

VK Singh to welcome Biden, Ashwini Choubey to Sunak; List of Ministers who will receive G20 leaders

Amid heavy demand for tickets, midnight shows of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to be added

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Ridhi Dogra reacts to memes on her Jawan character Kaveri Amma, recalls ‘crying’ after Shah Rukh Khan called her mom

HomeWorld

World

China builds world's largest detention center to house 10,000 people

It is being speculated that China is working on a plan to keep Uyghurs and other minorities, especially Muslims, in captivity on a large scale.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2021, 04:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

China has built the world's largest detention centre in the far west Xinjiang region. Spread over 220 acres, the area of ​​this centre is twice that of Vatican City, where according to an estimate, more than 10,000 people can be housed. Pictures of some parts of the centre have surfaced.

It is being said that in the past four years, China has placed a lakh or more minorities at such centres, following several incidents of stabbings and bombings by some extremist Uyghurs native to Xinjiang.

According to a report by news agency AP, China describes it as a war on terror. However, researchers say that many innocent people are often pushed into such detention centres for things like going abroad or attending religious gatherings.

Satellite images show that in 2019, a new building about a mile long was added to this centre in Dabangcheng. It is being speculated that China is working on a plan to keep Uyghurs and other minorities, especially Muslims, in captivity on a large scale.

China had earlier completely denied the creation of such centres but later cleared it in 2019 after heavy international criticism. It was said that all the people kept there have graduated. Among its most controversial aspects were the so-called vocational training centres, which were formerly described as brutal detention camps surrounded by barbed wire and armed guards by the captives.

Satellite images and interviews with experts and ex-prisoners have proved that training centres may have been closed, but some centres like it have been converted into jails or detention centres.

Apart from converting old training centres into detention centres, several new centres have also been constructed, including a new detention centre built on 85 acres down road number three in Dabangcheng.

All the security officers present in the Detention Center wear protective suits. Guard towers are built on the walls of the detention centre, where security officers stand and monitor.

Zhao Zhongwei, director of the Urumqi Public Security Bureau, has insisted that there is no connection between our Detention Center and Training Centers, no one has ever been here.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan box office collection day 1: Atlee film takes monstrous start, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood's best opening

Weather woes: Rain threatens Asia Cup's Colombo leg

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate Janmashtami with their ‘two Krishanas’: ‘Forever grateful to God’

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence’s Chandramukhi 2 postponed, film to release on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE