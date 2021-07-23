China builds world's largest detention center to house 10,000 people

It is being speculated that China is working on a plan to keep Uyghurs and other minorities, especially Muslims, in captivity on a large scale.

China has built the world's largest detention centre in the far west Xinjiang region. Spread over 220 acres, the area of ​​this centre is twice that of Vatican City, where according to an estimate, more than 10,000 people can be housed. Pictures of some parts of the centre have surfaced.

It is being said that in the past four years, China has placed a lakh or more minorities at such centres, following several incidents of stabbings and bombings by some extremist Uyghurs native to Xinjiang.

According to a report by news agency AP, China describes it as a war on terror. However, researchers say that many innocent people are often pushed into such detention centres for things like going abroad or attending religious gatherings.

Satellite images show that in 2019, a new building about a mile long was added to this centre in Dabangcheng. It is being speculated that China is working on a plan to keep Uyghurs and other minorities, especially Muslims, in captivity on a large scale.

China had earlier completely denied the creation of such centres but later cleared it in 2019 after heavy international criticism. It was said that all the people kept there have graduated. Among its most controversial aspects were the so-called vocational training centres, which were formerly described as brutal detention camps surrounded by barbed wire and armed guards by the captives.

Satellite images and interviews with experts and ex-prisoners have proved that training centres may have been closed, but some centres like it have been converted into jails or detention centres.

Apart from converting old training centres into detention centres, several new centres have also been constructed, including a new detention centre built on 85 acres down road number three in Dabangcheng.

All the security officers present in the Detention Center wear protective suits. Guard towers are built on the walls of the detention centre, where security officers stand and monitor.

Zhao Zhongwei, director of the Urumqi Public Security Bureau, has insisted that there is no connection between our Detention Center and Training Centers, no one has ever been here.