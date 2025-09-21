Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

China builds new hydropower project worth Rs 15000000000000, its controversial due to...; Is India under threat?

China is working on a hydroelectric project, Motuo or Medog Hydropower Station, which is being built in Tibet and not in Mainland China. It is considered very controversial due to various reasons. One of them is that, it could easily control the waters of three nations.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 05:42 PM IST

China builds new hydropower project worth Rs 15000000000000, its controversial due to...; Is India under threat?
China's Matuo Hydropower project
China’s innovation and scientific model have consistently amazed the world as it advances in key fields such as space, technology, science, manufacturing, and more. Now, China is working on a hydroelectric project, Motuo or Medog Hydropower Station, which is being built in Tibet and not in Mainland China—the Asian economic power plans to generate 60 gigawatts of electricity from the hydroelectric project.

China is expected to invest USD 165 billion (Rs 15000000000000) in the project, which is most likely to disturb Asia’s environment and political balance. The Matuo project will not only provide electricity but will help China in controlling the rivers and consequently its people, according to Sustainable Times.

All about the Matuo Hydropower project

Matuo is a major and crucial project for China as it allows China to control all its waters. This control would further make the country politically powerful. The project can create controversy, as, according to the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), the authorities have not consulted its people about the project. According to reports, if this project is completed, at least 10 lakh people might get displaced, along with 1.20 lakh people who have already lost their houses due to this project.

Being constructed on the Tibetan Plateau, which is prone to earthquakes, the Motuo Dam is considered dangerous. Additionally, climate change is causing glaciers to melt and altering weather patterns, which could impact the river's flow and potentially damage the dam. This could also affect the project's profitability.

How will this project impact India?

With the construction of the Motuo Dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, tension could rise between countries. The project can become a threat to multiple countries, like India and Bangladesh, as the Brahmaputra River flows through both nations, and India fears that China might control the flow of the water of this massive and ancient river by building a dam on it.

Though China claims that the dam does not harm low-lying areas, India is cautious with its major water areas and where its interests lie. The river supports approximately 1.8 billion people in the region, and any disruption to the water supply could have severe consequences. 

