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China breaks silence on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spy allegations: What did Beijing say?

In a sharp response to allegations linking Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to espionage, China has dismissed the claims as a 'smear campaign'. Here's what the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 07:06 PM IST

China breaks silence on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spy allegations: What did Beijing say?
China rejects Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spy allegations. (AI-Generated)
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In response to allegations linking to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to a Chinese spy operation, Beijing has dismissed the claims as a 'smear campaign' against China and called the reports 'groundless speculation'. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun responded to a question about a report by The New York Times and said, ''These reports are groundless speculation and a smear against China.

Chinese Embassy in India reiterates Beijing's stand

Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, shared the video of the spokesperson's reply and wrote, ''China firmly rejects the so-called 'Chinese spy' allegations involving NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.''

''Foreign Ministry Spokesperson made it clear: The so-called 'Chinese spy' narrative is nothing but groundless speculation and a smear campaign against China,'' she further reiterated Guo's response.

Nvidia board launches independent probe into allegations

These remarks came amid reports that Nvidia's board of directors had launched an independent investigation following allegations against its CEO that came to light. In a corporate release, Nvidia also formally announced the inquiry and stated, ''A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation. The Board prioritises US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders. While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information. Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it. The Board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate.''

As per a report by The New York Times, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a highly classified memo circulated among senior administration officials during the spring of this year.

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