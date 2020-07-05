China bids Pak Foreign Minister speedy recovery as he moves to Rawalpindi for COVID-19 treatment

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was admitted at Rawalpindi's Combined Military Hospital for further treatment for COVID-19 infection, Geo News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, extended his best wishes towards Shah Mahmood and hoped for his speedy recovery from the illness.

"Please stay safe. I wish you a quick recovery," he tweeted tagging Qureshi's post.

Previously, Qureshi had announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into isolation.

"This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19," he said in a tweet.

"By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers," the foreign minister added.

Qureshi joins a long list of lawmakers who have tested positive for the novel virus.



As per numerous reports, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq were tested positive for COVID-19, almost two weeks ago.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N spokesperson, also added that she had also contracted the disease.