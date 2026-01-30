China: Beijing-based game immerses players in virtual scam centre, spotlights online fraud

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif mocked by former India star over bizarre post on beating Australia in 1st T20I

India poised to emerge as world's next economic superpower: Rajat Tiwari at WEF Davos

'I will do...': Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before T20 World Cup 2026

The Backbone of India’s Infrastructure: How Utkarsh India Powers Railways, Roads, Telecom & Power Projects.

Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO after two new cases

India’s Medical Tourism Boom: How Musk Clinic is shaping global aesthetics & hair restoration demand

Designing Systems That Work: The Social Design

Snow Moon 2026: How and where to see last full moon of winter this weekend

What was Ajit Pawar's last wish? Pawar family aide makes big reveal

Anti-Terror Strike in J-K: Security forces launches operation against Jaish terrorists, internet suspended in Kishtwar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India poised to emerge as world's next economic superpower: Rajat Tiwari at WEF Davos

India poised to emerge as world's next economic superpower: Rajat Tiwari at WEF

'I will do...': Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before T20 World Cup 2026

Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before

Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

HomeWorld

WORLD

China: Beijing-based game immerses players in virtual scam centre, spotlights online fraud

A new China-based video game, Blood Money: Lethal Eden, is drawing attention for its stark depiction of scam centres where people are coerced into online fraud.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 03:41 PM IST

China: Beijing-based game immerses players in virtual scam centre, spotlights online fraud
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A new video game from China, 'Blood Money: Lethal Eden,' has sparked attention online for its gritty portrayal of individuals trapped in criminal scam compounds. Released in January 2026, the game places players in the shoes of someone ensnared by online fraud syndicates, highlighting the psychological pressure and moral dilemmas faced by people forced into illegal operations.

Game Reflects Real-World Scam Centre Fears

Blood Money: Lethal Eden is a narrative-driven title that mirrors real-world anxieties around scam centres, a growing criminal network where victims are lured and trapped into participating in online fraud. The game’s story begins with the character being persuaded into a relationship online, only to awaken in a coercive environment where they must carry out scams to survive. While plot details are fictional, the setting draws inspiration from genuine operations in Southeast Asia where trafficked workers are forced to commit fraud.

Players face choices that influence their survival and ethical path, balancing self-preservation with helping others. This interactive format has made the game popular, with very positive user reviews noted on Steam, where it has reached the top of charts in China and gained attention abroad.

Scam Centres and Global Fraud Networks

The concept behind the game resonates with reports of scam centres operating across borders, particularly in parts of Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia. Criminal syndicates in these regions lure individuals with promises of legitimate work, only to confine them in compounds where they are forced into lengthy online scams such as pig butchering, a fraudulent romance or investment scheme that targets victims worldwide.

These operations generate significant illicit profits and have increasingly become a matter of international concern. Authorities in countries like China have responded with stronger enforcement actions. For example, Chinese state media reported the execution of 11 members of a crime network tied to scam operations in Myanmar, signalling a tougher stance on transnational fraud.

Public Reaction and Awareness

The game’s release has opened a broader discussion in China and beyond about the human cost of scam networks. By simulating the pressures and psychological toll of life inside a scam compound, Blood Money: Lethal Eden has resonated with players and online communities, prompting conversations about cybersecurity, trafficking, and fraud prevention.

While rooted in entertainment, the game has inadvertently spotlighted a pressing global issue, urging players to reflect on the realities of online crime and human exploitation that extend well beyond the digital world.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif mocked by former India star over bizarre post on beating Australia in 1st T20I
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif mocked by former India star over bizarre post on beat
India poised to emerge as world's next economic superpower: Rajat Tiwari at WEF Davos
India poised to emerge as world's next economic superpower: Rajat Tiwari at WEF
'I will do...': Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before T20 World Cup 2026
Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before
The Backbone of India’s Infrastructure: How Utkarsh India Powers Railways, Roads, Telecom & Power Projects.
Utkarsh India: The Infrastructure Backbone
Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO after two new cases
Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement