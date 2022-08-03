Search icon
China begins Trade sanctions against Taiwan, calls US Speaker Pelosi's visit 'violation of one-China principle'

Shortly after US Speaker Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday, she reaffirmed her country's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's democracy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 07:33 AM IST

File Photo

China on Wednesday announced to halt the exports of Natural sand to Taiwan, displeased by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, CGTN News reported, citing the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, despite Beijing's continuous security threats. Beijing maintained that Pelosi's visit is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques. It said the visit gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and sends a seriously wrong signal to the "separatist forces for Taiwan independence".

Shortly after Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday, she reaffirmed her country's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's democracy and said this trip in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy on the self-governed island. 

Irked by the United States' move, China announced economic sanctions and import bans on several Taiwanese companies producing pastries, baked goods, and sweets.

On Tuesday, China temporarily halted imports of products from multiple Taiwanese food companies, Taiwan's Council of Agriculture (COA) confirmed, Focus Taiwan reported. 

The COA confirmed that the blacklisted companies include producers of tea leaves, dried fruits, honey, cocoa beans, and vegetables, as well as catches from around 700 fishing vessels, the agency said. 

