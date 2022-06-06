China bans tattoos for minors, deems body art against ‘socialist core values’

File Photo

Neighbouring country China has banned minors from getting any kind of tattoos on their body. The country has said that body art for those below 18 is against ‘socialist core values’. Schools and families in the nation have been urged to discourage the practice.

According to a statement released by the Chinese ministry of civil affairs, any tattoo artist or shop if found to be doing body art for minors will be strictly punished as per the law.

Under 18 children, who already have tattoos and don’t want to get them removed, will be given medical guidance in the matter.

The tattoo ban was a part of the Measures for the Personal Governance of Minors, which list certain rules designated by China’s cabinet post consultations with varied government departments. The Communist Party of China (CPC) Youth League and the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT) were also consulted for the same.

Many departments including the CPC’s propaganda department, the Supreme People’s Court and the public security ministry that takes care of internal security.

According to the latest measures, “state, society, schools and families should educate and help minors to establish and practice socialist core values, fully understand the harm that tattoos may cause, enhance their (minors’) awareness and ability to protect themselves, and rationally refuse tattoos”.

Further the rules mention that no “enterprise, organisation or individual shall provide tattoo services to minors, and shall not coerce, induce or instigate minors to tattoo”.

All tattoo parlours have been instructed to ask for identification from visiting clients.

The Shanghai government was the first in China to restrict children below the age of 18 from getting any kind of cosmetic surgery or tattoos on March 1.

According to a report shared by Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP), “The Shanghai government said people under 18 years old will be prohibited from cosmetic surgery without approval from their guardians. Tattoo parlours are completely banned from offering their services to minors.”

Notably, the anti-tattoo campaign is targeting sportspersons, entertainers and celebrities too.

Earlier, the government had asked members of China’s national football team to remove tattoos and set a “good example for society”.