China attempted to cover up COVID-19 outbreak, claims report

A spy dossier prepared by intelligence agencies of five different countries claimed that China lied about the coronavirus outbreak which has now claimed the lives of more than 2 Lakh people.

The 15-page dossier prepared by Five Eyes intelligence agencies of the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, stated that China's air of secrecy regarding the virus has lead to "assault on international transparency".

It noted that despite clear evidence of human-human transmission, China denied the fact till January 20. "The World Health Organisation does the same. Yet officials in Taiwan raised concerns as early as December 31, as did experts in Hong Kong on January 4." the document revealed.

It also highlighted the disappearance of doctors who tried to notify the world about the virus. It also claimed that there was destruction of evidence in laboratories, and refusal to provide samples to scientists who are working on a vaccine.

It is to be noted that a doctor from the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan, Li Wenliang, reported the virus for the first time to his medical school classmates in a private WeChat group and later gained traction after screenshots of his messages were shared in many Chinese forums. The authorities arrested him and he later died due to the virus.

It also detailed that even though China restricted the movement of its own people, the country stated that such restrictions were not necessary for other countries.

"Millions of people leave Wuhan after the outbreak and before Beijing locks down the city on January 23," the document stated.

"Throughout February, Beijing presses the US, Italy, India, Australia, Southeast Asian neighbours and others not to protect themselves via travel restrictions, even as the PRC imposes severe restrictions at home." it added.

The document also highlighted that the Chine administration removed terms like "SARS variation," "Wuhan Seafood market" and "Wuhan Unknown Pneumonia" from the search engines.

The report was obtained by Australia's The Saturday Telegraph which gave new insights into China's alleged coverup of the outbreak.

The document also revealed that a team of scientists in Wuhan was involved in bat-derived coronavirus experiments.

Earlier, a report by Daily Mail suggested that experiments were conducted on mammals captured more than 1,000 miles away in Yunnan at the Wuhan-based laboratory. It has been speculated that the researchers were provided USD 3.7 million grant by the US government for these experiments.

Government sources in the United Kingdom told the Daily Mail that it will not be appropriate to disregard that the pandemic took place after an accident in the Wuhan laboratory.

The Daily Mail reported that the experiment on bats was as part of a project funded by the US National Institutes of Health. It is speculated that some researchers at Wuhan Institute of Virology could have become infected after being sprayed with blood containing the virus after which the local community got infected from the COVID-19 positive scientists.

The above-mentioned English Daily reported that in a study titled, "' fatal swine acute diarrhoea syndrome caused by an HKU2-related coronavirus of bat origin" explained in detail the experiment conducted at Wuhan lab.

As part of the research, the scientists grew the virus in a lab and injected it into three-day-old piglets. The samples taken from the intestines of sick piglets were grounded and fed to other piglets as well.

Meanwhile, Cao Bin, a doctor at the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, stated that 13 of the first 41 patients diagnosed with the infection did not visit the Whan market. The doctor claimed that the seafood market is not the only source of the virus.