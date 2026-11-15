China aircraft enters Indian airspace over Sikkim, ignores warnings for 25 minutes

A Chinese military aircraft allegedly entered Indian airspace over Sikkim on November 12 and remained in the area for around 20–25 minutes, according to an Outlook India report, although Indian defence authorities have not officially confirmed the incident.

A Chinese military aircraft reportedly entered Indian airspace over Sikkim on November 12, triggering a response from the Indian Air Force (IAF), which allegedly issued several warnings asking it to return to Chinese territory.

According to an exclusive report by Outlook India published on November 14, the aircraft remained in the area for around 20–25 minutes. The report, citing an unnamed source, said the IAF detected it at approximately 8 am, flying at an altitude of about 25,000 feet.

Despite repeated radio warnings, the aircraft reportedly continued operating in the area. The exact route it followed, the nature of its activity and the circumstances in which it left the area have not been disclosed. Its type has also not been established.

Why the reported intrusion has raised security concerns

The reported incident has drawn attention because of Sikkim's strategic location near the India-China border and its proximity to the Doklam plateau. The region also overlooks the Siliguri Corridor, a narrow stretch of land in West Bengal that connects India's northeastern states with the rest of the country.

Often called the 'Chicken's Neck', the corridor is around 20–22 km wide at its narrowest point. It is considered strategically important for India's military movement and national security.

No official confirmation from IAF or Defence Ministry

The details of the alleged airspace violation have so far come from the Outlook India report. The publication said it had contacted the IAF for a response but was awaiting an official reply at the time of publication.

As of November 15, neither the IAF nor the Ministry of Defence has issued a publicly available detailed statement confirming the incident. No official response from China has been reported either.

Other media organisations, including Mathrubhumi and Northeast Live, have also reported the development, largely citing the original Outlook India report.

Congress questions Centre over reported Chinese aircraft movement

The alleged intrusion has also drawn a political response, with the Congress describing the report as 'extremely worrying'.

The Opposition party called for a strong protest against China and questioned the government's response. It also said it hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not give China a 'clean chit' over the reported incident.

Doklam standoff adds to sensitivity of Sikkim sector

The report comes amid continuing security concerns along the India-China border. The Sikkim sector has received particular attention because of its proximity to Doklam, where Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a prolonged standoff in 2017.

The aircraft's reported movement has also prompted questions about the nature of its activity. Some defence observers and social media users have questioned the description of the aircraft as having 'hovered' for 20–25 minutes at an altitude of 25,000 feet.

There has been speculation that it could have been an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft or a drone operating near the Chumbi Valley. However, these suggestions remain unverified and have not been confirmed by defence authorities.

The exact type of aircraft, its flight path and whether it crossed into Indian airspace remain unclear without an official account. No wider military escalation linked to the reported incident has been announced.