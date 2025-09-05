Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen back with his ex-wife Charu Asopa? Viral romantic photos sparks speculations

Asia Cup 2025: Amit Mishra gives BIG statement on India vs Pakistan clash, says 'even legends....'

Air India Express Delhi-Indore flight makes PAN-PAN call after mid-air engine issue, lands safely

Man cuts power to entire village over girlfriend’s busy phone line? Here's the truth behind viral video

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Millions Flow In as Investors Rotate from Ethereum and Solana

Audiences wept to this Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan song in theatres, mothers can't stop crying listening to this track, it is...

China accused of committing genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Will Donald Trump intervene?

Total Lunar Eclipse on September 7 in India: Expert share do’s and don’ts for inauspicious day

IB ACIO 2025 Exam: When will the admit card be released at mha.gov.in? Check details here

Centre's BIG move after Trump's tariffs, soon to announce 'relief measures' for..., details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen back with his ex-wife Charu Asopa? Viral romantic photos sparks speculations

Is Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen back with his ex-wife Charu Asopa?

Asia Cup 2025: Amit Mishra gives BIG statement on India vs Pakistan clash, says 'even legends....'

Asia Cup 2025: Amit Mishra gives BIG statement on India vs Pakistan clash

Air India Express Delhi-Indore flight makes PAN-PAN call after mid-air engine issue, lands safely

Air India Express Delhi-Indore flight makes PAN-PAN call after mid-air engine is

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

China accused of committing genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Will Donald Trump intervene?

Accusing China of committing genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, US lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan package of bills, including the Preventing the Forced Return of Uyghurs Act, designed to protect Uyghurs from forced repatriation to China. Will President Donald Trump intervene?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 07:11 PM IST

China accused of committing genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Will Donald Trump intervene?
China has been accused of Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), in its monthly brief, spotlighted a series of significant advocacy breakthroughs and international initiatives throughout August, highlighting growing global momentum to hold China accountable for its human rights abuses in East Turkistan (Xinjiang). From legislative measures in Washington to legal action in Australia, the Uyghur cause is gaining massive international support.
According to WUC, in Washington, US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan package of bills, including the Preventing the Forced Return of Uyghurs Act, designed to protect Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities from forced repatriation to China, where they risk detention, torture, or enforced disappearance.

Complementing this is the Uyghur Genocide Accountability and Sanctions Act (UGASA), backed by five Uyghur organisations. The bill calls for sanctions on individuals involved in forced labour, organ harvesting, and surveillance, and would bar US government procurement of goods linked to Uyghur forced labour.

(Uyghurs protesting against Chinese repression.)


The World Uyghur Congress also highlighted a major step forward in the enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). The US Department of Homeland Security has added steel, copper, lithium, caustic soda, and red dates from China to its high-priority inspection list, signalling tougher scrutiny of imports connected to forced labour networks in East Turkistan. The Centre for Uyghur Studies (CUS), a WUC affiliate, released a groundbreaking report titled Exposing China's Propaganda Campaigns in MENA. 

The study reveals Beijing's extensive disinformation strategies in Arabic-speaking countries, including the use of fake social media accounts, economic leverage, cultural diplomacy, and religious outreach to undermine Muslim solidarity with Uyghurs. In Japan, the Japan Uyghur Association organised a symposium, The Reality and Challenges of China's Cross-Border Repression, featuring prominent voices such as Professor Maiko Ichihara and Human Rights Watch's Teppei Kasai. With around 100 participants and coverage by NHK and Sankei Shimbun, the event underscored Japan's growing awareness of China's transnational repression, as highlighted by WUC.

Australian Uyghur Tangritagh Women's Association (AUTWA) for filing a landmark lawsuit against Kmart over alleged forced labour ties. Led by AUTWA President Ramila Chanisheff, the case is a groundbreaking step toward corporate accountability in Australia, where no forced labour import ban currently exists, according to WUC. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.)

(Uyghur women in traditional dress.)

FAQs

Q1: Who are Uyghurs?

Ans: Living mostly in the Xinjiang province of China, Uyghurs are a Turkic ethnic group that is culturally affiliated with the general region of Central Asia and East Asia. The Uyghurs are recognised as the titular nationality of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in Northwest China.

Q2: What has the US done recently about Uyghurs?

Ans: The US Department of Homeland Security has added steel, copper, lithium, caustic soda, and red dates from China to its high-priority inspection list, signaling tougher scrutiny of imports connected to forced labour networks in East Turkistan, known as Xinjiang.


Summary

US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan package of bills, including the Preventing the Forced Return of Uyghurs Act, designed to protect Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities from forced repatriation to China, where they risk detention, torture, or enforced disappearance.
Complementing this is the Uyghur Genocide Accountability and Sanctions Act (UGASA), backed by five Uyghur organisations. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri gets punished by taskmaster for..: 'Main Bigg Boss hoon, aur aap sab..'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal, Zeishan, Tanya, Neelam gets punished for...
Massive explosion shocks Damascus International Airport in Syria
Massive explosion shocks Damascus International Aiport in Syria
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Millions Flow In as Investors Rotate from Ethereum and Solana
Little Pepe Presale: Over $23M Raised, Price to Double
Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case, here's what we know so far
Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case, here's what we know s
Mukesh Ambani shares vision on Reliance, emphasises new businesses, Has he come under pressure of Donald Trump's tariffs?
Mukesh Ambani shares vision on Reliance, Is he under pressure of Trump tariffs?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE