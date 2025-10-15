CHILLING video footage of Hamas public execution of 8 blindfolded men in Gaza emerges amid US President Donald Trump's 'disarm' warning

Amid US President Donald Trumps stern warning to Hamas on Tuesday, that if they will not surrender their weapons, or US will disarm them; videos of Hamas mass execution in Gaza has emerged, that are now going viral on social media.

In a chilling video footage, Hamas is carrying out a brutal street executions in Gaza. Eight blindfolded men are brought in between the massive crowd and are being forced to knee down. Then they are barbarically being shot dead by masked Hamas gunmen. These eight men are said to be the collaborators of Israel and from other rival groups in Palestine. One of the blindfolded man is said to be a recruiter of Hamas' rival group. However, Hamas has not provided any evidence to back this claim.

Hamas is doing this to regain its power in the Gaza strip, and cast fear in the minds of Gaza people. In the video the chants of 'Allahu Akbar' (God is greatest in Arabic) can be heard during the brutal mass execution. The videos are going viral on X, but DNA could not share the video footage here due to the brutality o the video footage.

Donald Trump's warning

Donald Trump warned Hamas, and said, 'They're going to disarm, because they said they were going to disarm,' Trump said. 'And if they don't disarm, we will disarm them.' 'They know I'm not playing games,' he added.

Both Israel and Hamas has signed the agreed for the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, brokered by US President Donald trump. While Hamas has released Israeli hostages, Israeli defence forces have backed from the Gaza, Hamas is now targeting clans and other rival groups, who gained power during IDF forces's operations in Gaza. As per reports, the Hamas government's black-masked armed police have resumed street patrols after Israeli forces withdrew from Gaza City.