HomeWorld

World

Children ‘butchered’, babies decapitated: Kibbutz massacre amid Israel-Palestine war leaves nation stunned

The horrors of the massacre in a kibbutz community in Israel have left the world stunned due to the shocking details emerging from the area.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 05:37 PM IST

The war between Israel and Palestine has intensified over the last 24 hours, with the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) retaliating with artillery on the Gaza Strip, leveling colonies and targeting Hamas military forces. However, the stories coming out of a kibbutz community in Israel has left the entire world stunned.

Hamas reportedly attacked a kibbutz community Kfar Aza, leaving children massacred and over 200 people killed. According to the reports coming from the area, the bodies of the deceased have been left scattered on the streets, unable to be identified.

Houses in Kfar Aza were set ablaze by Hamas militants, and live grenades were tossed inside occupied houses. The IDF told reporters that the bodies of toddlers and teenagers were left butchered and dismembered in an “ISIS style of execution”.

A number of kibbutzim and towns were targeted, including Kfar Aza, Be’eri, Ofakim, Sderot, Yad Mordechai, Yated, Kissufim, and Urim, revealing that around 400 people dead. Further, the Israeli military has said that no official numbers have been released on the death in the kibbutz communities.

Known for its culturally rich environment and its printing presses, the kibbutz has become a horrific symbol of the war with Hamas, which authorities say has so far left about 1,200 dead in Israel and about 1,100 in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)

