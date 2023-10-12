Children ‘butchered’, babies decapitated: Kibbutz massacre amid Israel-Palestine war leaves nation stunned

The horrors of the massacre in a kibbutz community in Israel have left the world stunned due to the shocking details emerging from the area.

The war between Israel and Palestine has intensified over the last 24 hours, with the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) retaliating with artillery on the Gaza Strip, leveling colonies and targeting Hamas military forces. However, the stories coming out of a kibbutz community in Israel has left the entire world stunned.

Hamas reportedly attacked a kibbutz community Kfar Aza, leaving children massacred and over 200 people killed. According to the reports coming from the area, the bodies of the deceased have been left scattered on the streets, unable to be identified.

In a room full of 15 teenagers and children, a Hamas militant tossed a grenade and killed all of them, with their bodies left dismembered in the house. Reports also stated that babies were shot dead while they were still in their cribs, in front of their parents.

The Israeli military led a group of journalists, including an Associated Press reporter, on a tour of this village a few miles from Israel&rsquo;s fortified border with Gaza on Wednesday, following an extended battle to retake it from militants. Before Israeli forces prevailed, the attackers killed more than 100 residents, Israeli officials said.

Houses in Kfar Aza were set ablaze by Hamas militants, and live grenades were tossed inside occupied houses. The IDF told reporters that the bodies of toddlers and teenagers were left butchered and dismembered in an “ISIS style of execution”.

A number of kibbutzim and towns were targeted, including Kfar Aza, Be’eri, Ofakim, Sderot, Yad Mordechai, Yated, Kissufim, and Urim, revealing that around 400 people dead. Further, the Israeli military has said that no official numbers have been released on the death in the kibbutz communities.

Known for its culturally rich environment and its printing presses, the kibbutz has become a horrific symbol of the war with Hamas, which authorities say has so far left about 1,200 dead in Israel and about 1,100 in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)

