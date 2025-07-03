Chicago: 3 dead, 16 wounded in mass shooting outside nightclub

Three persons were killed and 16 wounded in a mass shooting incident outside a nightclub at Chicago in the United States.

Three persons were killed and 16 wounded in a mass shooting incident outside a nightclub at Chicago in the United States, AP reported. Police said multiple people were shot at in a drive-by shooting. The incident took place outside the Artis Lounge nightclub as people were exiting the venue after an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz, the police added.