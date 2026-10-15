Chicago Hindu Temple attack plot foiled, 19-year-old white supremacist held; why are Hindus targeted in US?

19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis arrested in Illinois for plotting attack on Hindu temple in Aurora, Chicago. Police recovered white supremacist manifesto, rifle and body armour; FBI joins probe.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the United States for plotting an attack to "potentially target" a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area in Illinois, Chicago.

According to authorities, Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine was arrested after a manifesto expressing white supremacist ideologies and containing references to violence against people of Indian descent was recovered.

The arrest comes amid Hindu festive season of Navratri, and two weeks after Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Ohio was vandalised.

Manifesto and weapons recovered, probe started after tip-off

Police started probe after another person reported him for planning mass shooting. Investigators said Paporakis shared document outlining alleged plan, along with images of rifle, magazines and body armour.

"Based on information, detectives believe Paporakis may have been planning to carry out an attack on Sunday, October 11, potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship in Aurora area," police said.

Police searched his residence and recovered rifle, multiple loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds, tactical vest with body armour and patch linked to white supremacist extremism.

Suspect told co-workers Sunday would be "a special day". He later told co-worker his gun had jammed and he left fast.

Charged with terrorist threat, FBI joins probe

Paporakis was presented at Cook County court in Rolling Meadows where judge ordered him detained. Next hearing on October 30.

He has been charged with one count each of making terrorist threat and unlawful possession of weapons. Aurora Police notified and reached out to Hindu places of worship. FBI is assisting the investigation.

"The seriousness of this alleged threat cannot be overstated," Palatine Police Chief William Nord said.

Hindu American Foundation reacts

Reacting, Hindu American Foundation said, "We commend law enforcement for swift action. We urge community to stay vigilant. Every community deserves to worship without fear."