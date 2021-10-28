Chemicals used in detergents found in McDonald’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut food

Chemicals Used To Make Detergents, Rubber Gloves Found In McDonald’s, Burger King and Pizza Hut Food

Over the years, studies have been revealing to us the harmful nature of fast and junk food that we consume most of our lives. Foods like pizzas, burgers can have adverse effects on our hearts if consumed every day but another study has revealed that these food items contain chemicals that can cause major health ailments such as breathing and brain-related problems.

This new study was published by the researchers of George Washington University, the Southwest Research Institute (San Antonio, Texas), Boston University and Harvard University in their weekly Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology.

The study revealed that a substance called 'phthalates' that helps keep plastic soft was being used by famous food chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Taco Bell and Chipotle.

A total of 64 samples were taken of hamburgers, fries, chicken nuggets, chicken burritos and cheese pizza from these outlets and more than 80% of the food contained a phthalate called DnBP and 70% contained the phthalate DEHP.

What are Phthalates?

Basically, phthalate is a chemical that is used in products like cosmetics, vinyl floors, detergents, disposable gloves, wire covers for years. These are endocrine-disrupting chemicals that help plastic become supple and bendable so that it can be moulded as per the requirement of the product.

These chemicals have been linked to serious health issues like asthma, brain impairment in kids and can cause a problem with an individual's reproductive system.

Food containing meat like burritos and cheeseburgers had a higher amount of chemicals while cheese pizza had the lowest levels.

One of the author's of the analysis, Lariah Edwards found the study concerning but also acknowledged the fact that these food items only came from one city, and the analysis does not focus on different kinds of restaurants.

A statement released by The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that it will review the study. "Although the FDA has high safety standards, as new scientific information becomes available, we reevaluate our safety assessments. Where new information raises safety questions, the FDA may revoke food additive approvals, if the FDA is no longer able to conclude that there is a reasonable certainty of no harm from the authorized use," said an FDA spokesperson.