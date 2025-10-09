ChatGPT predicts 5–8% chance of Donald Trump winning Nobel Peace Prize 2025, says ... may get award

Shubman Gill on verge of history, set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary record in 2nd Test vs West Indies
WORLD
ChatGPT predicts Donald Trump has only a 5–8% chance of winning the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, citing credibility issues and expert skepticism.
Though US President Donald Trump has claimed that, as he has ended as many as seven wars, he should get the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, AI chatbot ChatGPT has said that he has only a 5% to 8% chance of getting the world's most prestigious award. It said that another political leader or organization, like those working for human rights, democracy, and peace-building, may get the award. According to ChatGPT, they have a 65% to 70% chance of winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025. It has also been predicted that a humanitarian or press freedom organization has a 20% probability of getting the award.
ChatGPT: Who may get Nobel Peace Prize 2025
When this reporter asked AI ChatGPT who may get the Nobel Peace Prize, 2025, it said, "Nobel Peace Prize 2025 could go to a human rights defender, a pro-democracy group, or a humanitarian organization focused on Ukraine, Gaza, or press freedom." It added, "The Committee is expected to favor non-political, unifying figures rather than divisive leaders."
Predicting that Donald Trump is highly unlikely to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025, the AI chatbot gave the reasons. It said:
ChatGPT also explained why Donald Trump has a lower probability of winning the Nobel Peace Prize. It said: