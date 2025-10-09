ChatGPT predicts 5–8% chance of Donald Trump winning Nobel Peace Prize 2025, says ... may get award

ChatGPT predicts Donald Trump has only a 5–8% chance of winning the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, citing credibility issues and expert skepticism.

Though US President Donald Trump has claimed that, as he has ended as many as seven wars, he should get the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, AI chatbot ChatGPT has said that he has only a 5% to 8% chance of getting the world's most prestigious award. It said that another political leader or organization, like those working for human rights, democracy, and peace-building, may get the award. According to ChatGPT, they have a 65% to 70% chance of winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025. It has also been predicted that a humanitarian or press freedom organization has a 20% probability of getting the award.

ChatGPT: Who may get Nobel Peace Prize 2025

When this reporter asked AI ChatGPT who may get the Nobel Peace Prize, 2025, it said, "Nobel Peace Prize 2025 could go to a human rights defender, a pro-democracy group, or a humanitarian organization focused on Ukraine, Gaza, or press freedom." It added, "The Committee is expected to favor non-political, unifying figures rather than divisive leaders."

Predicting that Donald Trump is highly unlikely to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025, the AI chatbot gave the reasons. It said:

The Nobel Committee is cautious about politically polarizing figures, especially those who blatantly flaunt or campaign for the honor.

Many of Trump’s moves are seen as inconsistent with the long-term, multilateral peace and cooperation ideals that the prize often rewards.

Some of his nominations may not even be eligible this year (because of timing).

Experts and historians are openly skeptical about his chances.

ChatGPT also explained why Donald Trump has a lower probability of winning the Nobel Peace Prize. It said: