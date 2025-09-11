Who is Charlie Kirk shooter? Viral video captures elderly man in custody

A spokesperson confirmed that Kirk was the only person shot during the event. Video footage from the scene showed students fleeing after hearing gunshots.

Charlie Kirk, an ally of Donald Trump and a right-wing activist, was shot in the neck on Wednesday afternoon while giving a speech at a university in Utah. According to widely shared videos, the alleged gunman is an old guy who was taken into custody by the police. Although it was first stated that the individual was in custody, police have not disclosed any details on the shooter.

Even an hour after the attack, however, conflicting reports began to surface, with CNN quoting the university as saying that the culprit was still at large. On television, some witnesses even asserted that the police had likely apprehended the wrong person.

“We can confirm that Mr Kirk was shot, but we don’t know his condition. The suspect is not in custody. Police are still investigating Campus is closed for the rest of the day,” UVU spokesperson Scott Trotter said in a statement, as cited by CNN.

The shot was fired from a structure around 200 yards away from the tent where he was speaking, according to the university. The university informed students that "a single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker," and a suspect has been taken into custody.

In one clip, Kirk appeared to fall back as blood came from his neck. He was sitting under a tent with the slogan "The American Comeback" when the incident happened, as per The New York Times.

According to The New York Times, a spokeswoman for the FBI office in Utah said the office is aware of the reported shooting and agents are responding to the scene.

In a post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said, "We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected.

Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

As per The New York Times, at least three videos posted on social media on Wednesday show Charlie Kirk being struck by apparent gunfire while giving a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah said on social media that he is being briefed by law enforcement "following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk during his visit to Utah today."

He wrote on X, "I am being briefed by law enforcement following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk during his visit to Utah Valley University today. We will continue to share updates. Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life."

Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, called the apparent shooting of Charlie Kirk a "sick and despicable attack" in a post on social media. Graham and several other Republican senators, including Ted Cruz of Texas and Katie Britt of Alabama, said that they are praying for Kirk.

(with inputs from ANI)