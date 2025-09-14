Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Operation Sindoor a waste': Pahalgam victim who lost father, brother on India vs Pak Asia Cup match

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online?

Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika shares final emotional moments with husband’s body, ‘The world is...’

Elon Musk urges protestors to fightback in virtual address during Tommy Robinson led rally in London, says, 'destruction of Britain...', WATCH

Big Boost for Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Expressway to cut Meerut-Prayagraj travel time to 6 hours, set to open by...

BIG Blow to India as star Indian cricketer suffers injury ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup face-off, he is...

Disha Patani steps out for first public appearance after firing near her Bareilly home: Watch

Railway RRB Group D exam CEN 08/2024 schedule out; CBT city slip, admit card expected soon at rrbcdg.gov.in

Turning Point USA to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s life at mega event, Donald Trump to attend; know date, timing, other details

Ahead of IND vs PAK clash at Asia Cup, BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla gives BIG update on Team India’s jersey sponsorship, says 'will be finalised in…'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Operation Sindoor a waste': Pahalgam victim who lost father, brother on India vs Pak Asia Cup match

'Operation Sindoor a waste': Pahalgam victim who lost father, brother on India v

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch

Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika shares final emotional moments with husband’s body, ‘The world is...’

Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika shares final emotional moments with husband’s body, ‘T

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeWorld

WORLD

Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika shares final emotional moments with husband’s body, ‘The world is...’

Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika, shared a picture on social media on Friday of her weeping over her husband’s casket with her head bent. The heartbreaking picture was one of the pictures and videos Erika shared as part of an obituary for her husband.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 09:30 AM IST

Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika shares final emotional moments with husband’s body, ‘The world is...’
Charlie Kirk's wife Erika shared pictures and videos of her final moments with Kirk.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika, shared a picture on social media on Friday of her weeping over her husband’s casket with her head bent. The heartbreaking picture was one of the pictures and videos Erika shared as part of an obituary for her husband, as she bid the final goodbye, crying over his body and rubbing, kissing, and holding her husband’s hand for the last time. The emotional moment was well captured in the pictures and shown in the video.

Emotional final moments

Charlie Kirk, 31, was a conservative activist and US President Donald Trump’s close aide who was assassinated at Utah University during his address at an event. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been arrested as a suspect in Charlie Kirk’s murder, 33 hours after the incident. He was shot at his neck during the opening stop of his “American Comeback Tour”, as shown in the videos surfacing around.

In her post on X, she called the world “evil” and God “good”, while showing trust, she wrote, “The world is evil. But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. Не...Не is so good. I will never have the words. Ever. The sound of this widow weeping echoes throughout this world like a battle cry. I have no idea what any of this means. But baby I know you do and so does our Lord," she captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by E. (@mrserikakirk)

ALSO READ: Turning Point USA to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s life at mega event, Donald Trump to attend; know date, timing, other details

In the long post, she wished her husband peace and called him God’s “good and faithful servant.”

The carousel post features 12 pictures and videos showing Kirk’s family and his wife weeping over his body. The first one is a family picture that shows Charlie, Erika, and their two children - a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. In the next one, Erika is sitting beside the open casket, holding on to Charlie's blazer, softly rubbing his right hand, holding and kissing his hand that has turned pale yellow and is weeping. She can be heard repeatedly saying, “I love you.”

In one picture, Erika is shown holding the Batesville LifeStories Keepsake Medallion featuring an eagle next to Charlie's hand.

In one of the videos, some people are taking Charlie's coffin out of the room to be taken to the burial site. US Vice President JD Vance’s wife and second lady, Usha Vance, is also seen offering her shoulder to the weeping Erika.

Erika, a former Miss Arizona USA, made her first public statement two days after her husband’s death. She married Charlie in May 2021.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shots fired outside Disha Patani's home in Bareilly over alleged insult of..., responsibility taken by...
Shots fired outside Disha Patani's home in Bareilly
Uddhav Thackeray questions centre over India-Pak Asia Cup clash: 'How can blood, cricket go together'?
Uddhav Thackeray questions centre over India-Pak Asia Cup clash
BTS leader RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
BTS' RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
Charlie Kirk assassination: Confronted by father, suspect Tyler Robinson threatened suicide rather than...
Confronted by father, suspect Tyler Robinson threatened suicide rather than...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE