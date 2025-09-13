Charlie Kirk’s assassination: ‘Hey fascist...’, bullet casings with handwritten inscriptions..., what officials found at the scene

After Charlie Kirk’s assassin was taken into custody, US authorities confirmed on Friday that a few bullet casings were found where he was assassinated, and handwritten messages were found. Utah Governor Spencer Cox held a press conference in which he revealed the details.

After Charlie Kirk’s assassin was taken into custody, US authorities confirmed on Friday that a few bullet casings were found where he was assassinated, and handwritten messages were found. Utah Governor Spencer Cox held a press conference, attended by FBI Director Kash Patel, state officials, and law enforcement representatives.

Cox said that the message included “Hey fascist! Catch!", “O bella ciao, bella ciao" — a reference to the iconic World War II-era Italian anti-fascist song — and “If you read this you are gay lmao”. He also said that there was another casing with an inscription which read, “Notices, bulges”, but the officials were unable to decipher its meaning.

The investigators and other officials also found a bolt-action rifle, suspected to be the weapon used for the shooting. It was found covered in a dark towel and fitted with a scope mount.

How was Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s suspect arrested?

Confirming the identity of suspect Tyler Robinson, Governor Cox said the arrest was made after Robinson’s relative communicated with a family friend, who then alerted the police. A three-day intense hunt was initiated to arrest the suspect. After the search started, the FBI and local law enforcement held two people, but released them later after clearing them. The officials immediately announced a reward of USD 100,000 after they saw surveillance footage in which the suspect could be seen trying to flee the university campus.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Charlie Kirk's killer was caught while talking with Fox News. “With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody”, said the US President, adding, “somebody very close to him turned him in”. Police revealed that the possible motive behind the killing was “hatred” towards the conservative leader. They said that Tyler Robinson told his family a day before he was killed that he “didn't like Kirk because he spread hate”.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative firebrand and President Trump's close ally, was shot while he was addressing the crowds at Utah Valley University. Videos surfacing on social media showed a bullet penetrating through Kirk's neck while he was answering a query on gun violence. For a second, he clutched the mic and later collapsed at the scene.