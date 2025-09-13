Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...

Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of packed theatre watching The Bengal Files, Dhruv Rathee blasts him for this reason: 'This should be a crime'

Charlie Kirk’s assassination: ‘Hey fascist...’, bullet casings with handwritten inscriptions..., what officials found at the scene

IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar; Delhi-NCR weather conditions expected to be..., here's all you need to know

Did Aamir Khan call Rajinikanth film Coolie 'a big mistake' and 'badly written'? Viral photo shows his statement but...

PM Modi to launch development projects in Manipur today, first visit since 2023 violence

'Kaisa hai wicket...': Rohit Sharma's lighthearted conversation with net bowler amid Asia Cup 2025 goes viral, watch here

Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of a widow…’

Diljit Dosanjh joins hands with 'big brother' Rishab Shetty for Kantara Chapter 1: 'Cried in so much ecstasy when...'

8 people killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Karnataka's Hassan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC exam 3 times with AIR..., he is now working as...

Meet man, son of grocery seller, who failed in class 10th but later cracked UPSC

Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of packed theatre watching The Bengal Files, Dhruv Rathee blasts him for this reason: 'This should be a crime'

Dhruv Rathee slams Vivek Agnihotri for showing The Bengal Files to kids

PM Modi in Manipur LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's first visit since 2023 violence, know what's the agenda?

PM Modi in Manipur LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's first visit since 2023 violence

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeWorld

WORLD

Charlie Kirk’s assassination: ‘Hey fascist...’, bullet casings with handwritten inscriptions..., what officials found at the scene

After Charlie Kirk’s assassin was taken into custody, US authorities confirmed on Friday that a few bullet casings were found where he was assassinated, and handwritten messages were found. Utah Governor Spencer Cox held a press conference in which he revealed the details.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 08:26 AM IST

Charlie Kirk’s assassination: ‘Hey fascist...’, bullet casings with handwritten inscriptions..., what officials found at the scene
Governor Cox confirmed inscriptions on the casings of bullet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Charlie Kirk’s assassin was taken into custody, US authorities confirmed on Friday that a few bullet casings were found where he was assassinated, and handwritten messages were found. Utah Governor Spencer Cox held a press conference, attended by FBI Director Kash Patel, state officials, and law enforcement representatives.

Cox said that the message included “Hey fascist! Catch!", “O bella ciao, bella ciao" — a reference to the iconic World War II-era Italian anti-fascist song — and “If you read this you are gay lmao”. He also said that there was another casing with an inscription which read, “Notices, bulges”, but the officials were unable to decipher its meaning.

The investigators and other officials also found a bolt-action rifle, suspected to be the weapon used for the shooting. It was found covered in a dark towel and fitted with a scope mount.

How was Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s suspect arrested?

Confirming the identity of suspect Tyler Robinson, Governor Cox said the arrest was made after Robinson’s relative communicated with a family friend, who then alerted the police. A three-day intense hunt was initiated to arrest the suspect. After the search started, the FBI and local law enforcement held two people, but released them later after clearing them. The officials immediately announced a reward of USD 100,000 after they saw surveillance footage in which the suspect could be seen trying to flee the university campus.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Charlie Kirk's killer was caught while talking with Fox News. “With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody”, said the US President, adding, “somebody very close to him turned him in”. Police revealed that the possible motive behind the killing was “hatred” towards the conservative leader. They said that Tyler Robinson told his family a day before he was killed that he “didn't like Kirk because he spread hate”.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative firebrand and President Trump's close ally, was shot while he was addressing the crowds at Utah Valley University. Videos surfacing on social media showed a bullet penetrating through Kirk's neck while he was answering a query on gun violence. For a second, he clutched the mic and later collapsed at the scene. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BTS leader RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
BTS' RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
Charlie Kirk net worth: How Donald Trump's ally built Rs 1057755196 empire?
Charlie Kirk net worth: How Donald Trump's ally built Rs 1057755196 empire?
India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
India’s Asia Cup standby player drops bombshell, joins new team mid-tournament
India slams Pakistan at UNHRC session, says, 'Need no lessons from a terror...'
India slams Pakistan at UNHRC session, says, 'Need no lessons from a terror...'
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan tickets remain unsold even after 10 days, here's why
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan tickets remain unsold even after 10 days
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE