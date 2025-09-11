Charlie Kirk net worth: How Donald Trump's ally built Rs 1057755196 empire?

US President Donald Trump’s ally, Charlie Kirk, the head of Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University. According to a Utah Valley University spokesperson, Kirk was about 20 minutes into his presentation when a shot was fired from a nearby building. Hs was the only person injured in the incident.

US President Donald Trump has directed that American flags be flown at half-mast until September 14 as a mark of respect in the memory of Charlie Kirk, the White House said in an official statement on Wednesday (US local time).

Charlie Kirk's net worth: How he built it?

According to reports, Charlie was estimated to have a net worth of USD 12 million (approximately Rs 1057755196) at the time of his death. His massive wealth came from multiple sources, including TPUSA, his youth-focused conservative non-profit, real estate investments, and income from media and publishing, among others.

Kirk co-founded TPUSA, a non-profit organisation, in 2012, and generated tens of millions in revenue by 2024. As its co-founder and CEO, he received high compensation, leveraging the platform to advance his political mission and bolster his own financial standing. Reports indicated his salary at TPUSA rose from USD27–USD 30K in the early years to USD 300K+ by 2020, according to multiple sources, as reported by TOI. In real estate investment, his holdings included a USD 4.75 million Spanish-style estate in Arizona and a USD 855,000 oceanfront condo in Florida, and several other properties. He also earned income from speaking engagements, radio and media appearances, and his authored works. His popular “Charlie Kirk Show” podcast, radio show also added to his wealth. Reportedly, he used to charge up to USD50,000–USD 100,000 per event.

Trump on Charlie Kirk’s shooting

US President Donald Trump has described the killing of right-wing political commentator and conservative activist Charlie Kirk as "dark moment for America" and accused the "radical left" of inciting such political violence across the country. In an address late Wednesday (local time), Trump paid tribute to Kirk, calling him a "patriot" and a "martyr for truth and freedom", while expressing condolences to Kirk's wife Erica and their two children.