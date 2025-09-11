Charlie Kirk net worth: How Donald Trump's ally built Rs 1057755196 empire?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled, netizens ask 'phir kyu bolte ho zubaan kesari'

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Saiyaara to Coolie, You And Everything Else: 5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, more

Delhi IGI Airport set for major comeback, runway to open by..., Terminal-2 by...

Shriya Saran birthday special: 7 best movies of actress to binge-watch on OTT platforms today

Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks, says, 'Focus on own...'

Mukesh Ambani makes another BIG move, as Reliance launches new company, it is...

After Israel attacks Yemen's Sanaa, Netanyahu issues BIG warning 'Anyone who hits us...'

Mannu Kya Karegga? Movie Review: Vyom and Saachi Bindra's film is a gentle, truthful story of love, deceit, and self discovery

MEA issues fresh advisory against Indian nationals joining Russian Army amid Ukraine war: 'Any offers to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled, netizens ask 'phir kyu bolte ho zubaan kesari'

Viral video: Akshay Kumar advices 'gutka nahi khana chaiye', gets trolled

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Vikrant Massey on OTT: 7 must-watch performances, from Mirzapur to Aankhon Ki Gu

Saiyaara to Coolie, You And Everything Else: 5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, more

5 latest OTT releases to watch out for this week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeWorld

WORLD

Charlie Kirk net worth: How Donald Trump's ally built Rs 1057755196 empire?

US President Donald Trump’s ally, Charlie Kirk, the head of Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University. According to a Utah Valley University spokesperson, Kirk was about 20 minutes into his presentation when a shot was fired from a nearby building. Hs was the only person injured in the incident.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 09:11 AM IST

Charlie Kirk net worth: How Donald Trump's ally built Rs 1057755196 empire?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump’s ally, Charlie Kirk, the head of Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University. According to a Utah Valley University spokesperson, Kirk was about 20 minutes into his presentation when a shot was fired from a nearby building. Hs was the only person injured in the incident.

US President Donald Trump has directed that American flags be flown at half-mast until September 14 as a mark of respect in the memory of Charlie Kirk, the White House said in an official statement on Wednesday (US local time).

Charlie Kirk's net worth: How he built it?

According to reports, Charlie was estimated to have a net worth of USD 12 million (approximately Rs 1057755196) at the time of his death. His massive wealth came from multiple sources, including TPUSA, his youth-focused conservative non-profit, real estate investments, and income from media and publishing, among others. 

Kirk co-founded TPUSA, a non-profit organisation, in 2012, and generated tens of millions in revenue by 2024. As its co-founder and CEO, he received high compensation, leveraging the platform to advance his political mission and bolster his own financial standing. Reports indicated his salary at TPUSA rose from USD27–USD 30K in the early years to USD 300K+ by 2020, according to multiple sources, as reported by TOI. In real estate investment, his holdings included a USD 4.75 million Spanish-style estate in Arizona and a USD 855,000 oceanfront condo in Florida, and several other properties. He also earned income from speaking engagements, radio and media appearances, and his authored works. His popular “Charlie Kirk Show” podcast, radio show also added to his wealth. Reportedly, he used to charge up to USD50,000–USD 100,000 per event.

Trump on Charlie Kirk’s shooting

US President Donald Trump has described the killing of right-wing political commentator and conservative activist Charlie Kirk as "dark moment for America" and accused the "radical left" of inciting such political violence across the country. In an address late Wednesday (local time), Trump paid tribute to Kirk, calling him a "patriot" and a "martyr for truth and freedom", while expressing condolences to Kirk's wife Erica and their two children.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target in just 4.3 overs
Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav stars as India seal record win vs UAE, chase target
PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal; know govt's plan to rebuild state
PM Modi announces financial aid of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal
Who is Rohan Paul? Bengaluru-based engineer was first followed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, now by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, here's why
Who is Rohan Paul? Bengaluru-based engineer was first followed by Amazon CEO
Empty seats in cricket’s biggest rivalry? India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still unsold; report reveals shocking reason
'Our Story Has Found Its Voice Beyond Borders', Director Ssanjay Tripathy speaks as Curious Eyes Cinema's Mannu Kya Karegga? Receives Standing Ovation at BAFTA Screening
"Mannu Kya Karegga?" gets a standing ovation at BAFTA screening
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE