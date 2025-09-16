Charlie Kirk could have become US President? Donald Trump's top aide says...

In a recent conversation with CNBC, Peter Navarro, trade adviser to Donald Trump, compared Charlie Kirk’s impact on US politics to figures like David Axelrod, the mind behind Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns, and Ralph Reed, a big name in the Christian conservative world. Read on for more.

In a recent conversation with CNBC, Peter Navarro, trade adviser to Donald Trump, compared Charlie Kirk’s impact on US politics to figures like David Axelrod, the mind behind Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns, and Ralph Reed, a big name in the Christian conservative world. But Navarro believes Kirk’s job was far tougher, and he had bigger honours coming for him: Kirk could have been the president

What did Navarro say on Charlie Kirk?

According to Navarro, Charlie Kirk deserves to be remembered as more than just a political activist. He insisted that "he (Kirk) was also the greatest political organiser in the last 50 years.” Navarro went further, saying Kirk “could have been President, certainly a Governor.” Navarro described Kirk as a once-in-a-generation political force. He said that unlike Axelrod and Reed, who worked with audiences already leaning toward their ideology, Kirk had to win over a young set of cynical voters. Navarro further explained, “What Charlie did [was] a heavier lift: he not only had to mobilise the youth, but had to persuade them.” Navarro reflected on his first meeting with Kirk in 2016. Back then, he thought of him as “Don Quixote,” someone with big, almost unrealistic ideals. “I mean, the youth of America, they're hopelessly Left,” he said.

Who was Charlie Kirk and what happened to him?

Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, passed away on September 10 after he was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem. Police arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a Utah resident, who reportedly despised Kirk’s far-right ideology. Following the killing, US President Donald Trump, to whom Kirk was a close ally, blamed the “radical Left.” Trump further called Kirk a “martyr for truth and freedom. He announced that Kirk would be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously, the highest civilian honor in the country. He also ordered flags across the United States to be lowered to half-staff and directed Vice President JD Vance to accompany Kirk’s casket.