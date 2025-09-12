Charlie Kirk Assassination: Donald Trump ally's remarks on Operation Sindoor, Pahalgam terror attack resurface, calling Pakistan a 'sneaky...'

Conservative leader Charlie Kirk was shot at Utah Valley Univeristy and was pronounced dead. Now, after his death, his old 'extreme' remarks on women, abortion, Indians and immigration are resurfacing again. What did he said on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor?

Conservative leader Charlie Kirk was shot at Utah Valley Univeristy and was pronounced dead. Now, after his death, his old 'extreme' remarks on women, abortion, Indians and immigration are resurfacing again. In one of his video, Charlie Kirk commented on the India and Paksitan conflict in may. India and Pakistan were indulged into a confrontation on border, after India carried out Operation Sindoor targetting nine terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This 'brief conflict' between two nuclear powers was an aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack in India's Kashmir valley region.

Podcaster and Trump ally Charlie Kirk in one of his video on YouTube, titled, 'What the Heck is Going on in India!', commented on the India-Pakistan war and said that US should not interfere between the conflict, calling it 'not our war.' He said, 'These (India and Pakistan) are big countries.They have more than 1.7 billion people between them and lots of people. That said, very simple. This is not our war. Maybe we slightly favor India because they're retaliating to Islamic terror, but that should go no further than moral support. That is it. This is not our conflict to get involved in. '

Charlie Kirk called Pakistan as 'sneaky actor'

Calling out Pakistan for sheltering Terrorist Osama Bin Laden, Charlie Kirk said, 'India and Pakistan are on the verge of a war. What does this mean exactly? Well, here's the basics. Pakistan is 100% Muslim. Remember, they sheltered Bin Laden and have been a very very sneaky actor. India is mostly Hindu. They don't care for each other much at all. There's an region called the Kashmir that they dispute. There was just a Muslim terrorist attack on tourists there which Pakistan seems to be linked to. So, India is furious. There were air and missile strikes on nine different sites in Pakistan killing a few dozen people.'

Charlie Kirk on India-Pakistan as nuclear power

He dismissed any possibility of nuclear tensions to become a reason for US to interfere, saying 'I do not believe this will escalate in any way, shape or form to nuclear power. And look, we hope for negotiations, but this is a great test of whether or not every conflict is America's problem. And both are nuclear powers, by the way, and most people don't know that both Pakistan and India have nuclear weapons, which actually then will decrease the likelihood of any either of either side using nuclear weapons, is the fact that both sides have mad mutually assured destruction.'

Charlie Kirk on US intervention in India-Pakistan conflict

Again emphasising on US to stay away from the war or provide any armaments, he said, 'This is not our fight. We have nothing to do with this. If they want to go high step and highkick their way into a war, I hope they don't. A lot of innocent people die in war. War is terrible. The only role that we should have is to help negotiations and have moral support. We should not supply armaments.'

While concludig he said, 'The full force of the government should be in protecting our own citizens. If India and Pakistan want to tragically high-step their way into a war, they have the agency to do that. I hope they don't. I pray they don't. We should try to negotiate peace and for a settlement, but that's it. No more than that. That's what America first looks like. We defend our citizens. They want to highep their way into it. That's their prerogative.'

WATCH:

Charlie Kirk Assassination

Charlie Kirk was shot dead while he was speaking at an Univeristy event. In videos, Charlie Kirk is shown being shot on his neck and later falling off the chair. A gunshot from a distant rooftop can be heard. Later, he was rushed to the hospital by the Police, but he succumbed to death. US president Donald Trump called it a 'dark day in America' and also announced to award him the highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Moreover, FBI has also released the first photo of the 'person of interest' and has urged people to help.