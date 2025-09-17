Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

Charlie Kirk assassination: Suspicious package found at Turning Point USA's headquarters ahead of Kirk's memorial, probe on

The bomb squad in Phoenix is currently assessing reports of a suspicious package at Turning Point USA's headquarters amid heightened security days before the memorial service for conservative leader and Donald Trump's aide, Charlie Kirk, who was shot during his address at Utah Valley University.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 10:41 PM IST

Charlie Kirk assassination: Suspicious package found at Turning Point USA's headquarters ahead of Kirk's memorial, probe on
Image credit: Reuters
The bomb squad in Phoenix is currently assessing reports of a suspicious package at Turning Point USA's headquarters amid heightened security days before the memorial service for conservative leader and Donald Trump's aide, Charlie Kirk, who was shot during his address at Utah Valley University.

While officials are yet to confirm the nature of the item found at the spot, the police and emergency teams are present at the site as a precautionary measure. 

 

According to a report by The Hill, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance will deliver remarks at the memorial service for the late conservative firebrand, Charlie Kirk. In addition, Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, will also deliver remarks at the memorial service. Previously, President Trump and his deputy, Vance, confirmed that they would be attending the memorial, accompanied by high-profile figures. 

Charlie Kirk's assassination 

Charlie Kirk, a conservative firebrand and President Trump's close ally, was shot while he was addressing the crowds at Utah Valley University. Videos surfacing on social media showed a bullet penetrating through Kirk's neck while he was answering a query on gun violence. For a second, he clutched the mic and later collapsed at the scene. As the gunshot echoed through the scene, panic and chaos erupted among the audience, with the crowd scattering in multiple directions.

Later, Donald Trump confirmed his death on social media, describing him as someone "loved and admired by all". "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect caught in connection with Kirk's killing, is currently under police custody and a prob is underway. 

