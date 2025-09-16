Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent conservative activist, was fatally shot while hosting an event. Tyler Robinson was taken into custody by the FBI late Thursday evening after a 33-hour manhunt. Hours before his arrest, Robinson confessed to friends on Discord.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, reportedly confessed to friends in a private Discord chat hours before his arrest, according to The Washington Post. The FBI and investigators have received a copy of Robinson’s message by Discord, which provided details of his online activity.



What did Tyler Robinson write on Discord?

Kirk assassination suspect, Tyler Robinson, wrote, "Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. I’m sorry for all of this.” The message read from an account identified as the suspected shooter, as quoted by The Washington Post. The screenshots shared by members of the chat showed Robinson admitting to killing Kirk and thanking his online friends "for all the good times and laughs" about two hours before his arrest.

Robinson's DNA was found on a towel wrapped around the rifle used in the shooting and on a screwdriver on the rooftop where the shot was fired. He is expected to be formally charged during his initial court appearance and remains in custody in a Utah jail.



Trump, Vance on Kirk's assassination

About Kirk, US President Donald Trump said, "We lost a great person. I'll be going on early Sunday morning. We're going to Arizona, taking some people with us, on Air Force One. Maybe you people are going to be with us, I don't know, but we're going to be going Saturday early, early on Sunday morning." Trump had earlier blamed the "radical left" for the shooting during an address on Thursday and told NBC News on Saturday that the group obstructed efforts to unify the country.

Vice President JD Vance began Monday's episode of The Charlie Kirk Show by recalling his role in the Trump-Vance campaign and crediting him with helping secure his place on the ticket."I owe so much to Charlie," Vance said, describing how Kirk had urged President Trump to select him as running mate. The vice president added that later in the programme he would address "this incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism" which he argued played a role in Kirk's assassination.

"I believe, is part of the reason why Charlie was killed by an assassin's bullet. We're going to talk about how to dismantle that and how to bring real unity, real unity that can only come when we tell the truth," Vance added, stressing that Kirk's killing must be viewed in the context of wider political violence. Several senior figures from the Trump administration also joined the broadcast to honour Kirk's memory, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.



(With inputs from ANI)