Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'

Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dehradun, 2 people missing; rescue operation underway

India-US trade talks to resume today amid tariff war as Washington’s top negotiator arrives in New Delhi

Raj Kundra grilled for five hours by EOW in Rs 60 crore financial fraud case

Legendary songwriter Bobby Hart, who gave Monkees their biggest hits, passes away

Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'

TikTok's US ban to be lifted? Donald Trump drops BIG hint ahead of meeting Xi Jinping; says, 'A deal was...'

US military kills 3 in strike against 'narcoterrorists' from Venezuela in international waters, says Donald Trump

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details

Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key depa

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing

Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea

Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur sent to 2-day judicial custody

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeWorld

WORLD

Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent conservative activist, was fatally shot while hosting an event. Tyler Robinson was taken into custody by the FBI late Thursday evening after a 33-hour manhunt. Hours before his arrest, Robinson confessed to friends on Discord.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 07:36 AM IST

Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, reportedly confessed to friends in a private Discord chat hours before his arrest, according to The Washington Post. The FBI and investigators have received a copy of Robinson’s message by Discord, which provided details of his online activity. 

What did Tyler Robinson write on Discord?

Kirk assassination suspect, Tyler Robinson, wrote, "Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. I’m sorry for all of this.” The message read from an account identified as the suspected shooter, as quoted by The Washington Post. The screenshots shared by members of the chat showed Robinson admitting to killing Kirk and thanking his online friends "for all the good times and laughs" about two hours before his arrest.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent conservative activist, was fatally shot while hosting an event. Tyler Robinson was taken into custody by the FBI late Thursday evening after a 33-hour manhunt. Robinson's DNA was found on a towel wrapped around the rifle used in the shooting and on a screwdriver on the rooftop where the shot was fired. He is expected to be formally charged during his initial court appearance and remains in custody in a Utah jail.

Trump, Vance on Kirk's assassination

About Kirk, US President Donald Trump said, "We lost a great person. I'll be going on early Sunday morning. We're going to Arizona, taking some people with us, on Air Force One. Maybe you people are going to be with us, I don't know, but we're going to be going Saturday early, early on Sunday morning." Trump had earlier blamed the "radical left" for the shooting during an address on Thursday and told NBC News on Saturday that the group obstructed efforts to unify the country.

Vice President JD Vance began Monday's episode of The Charlie Kirk Show by recalling his role in the Trump-Vance campaign and crediting him with helping secure his place on the ticket."I owe so much to Charlie," Vance said, describing how Kirk had urged President Trump to select him as running mate. The vice president added that later in the programme he would address "this incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism" which he argued played a role in Kirk's assassination.

"I believe, is part of the reason why Charlie was killed by an assassin's bullet. We're going to talk about how to dismantle that and how to bring real unity, real unity that can only come when we tell the truth," Vance added, stressing that Kirk's killing must be viewed in the context of wider political violence. Several senior figures from the Trump administration also joined the broadcast to honour Kirk's memory, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level 2 ADAS, comes with high-tech built-in apps, its price is Rs...
Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level
Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full
Do you feel hungry all the time: Here are 9 reasons why you never feel full
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted from Salman Khan's show after physical fight? Details inside
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted from Salman Khan's s
Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro attacks India again, day before India-US trade deal talks: 'We have to...'
Donald Trump's trade advisor slams India again, day before trade talks
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass ahead of IND vs PAK clash
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Kohli’s MCG knock
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE