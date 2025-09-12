Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your weight loss: Aloo Paratha, Coke, more to avoid
After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway
Will Donald Trump trigger global oil shock? India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200
Kiara Advani swears by ragi roti: Know more about this superfood, and its benefits
BTS leader RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...
Shah Rukh Khan once expressed regret at replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from THIS film, said it was 'collective decision of...', movie earned Rs...
Bigg Boss 19: Zaid Darbar defends brother Awez after cheating allegations by Baseer Ali, says 'waise bhi koi doodh ka dhula...'
Heading to Central Delhi? Check Traffic restrictions near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for September 12
Altcoins outpace bitcoin as dominance drops
Charlie Kirk assassination: New video shows suspect jumping off roof, fleeing the scene; watch
WORLD
After 30 hours of Carlie Kirk assassition, FBI has released new video and images of 'person of interest' as the manhunt is still ongoing. What's in the video? WATCH HERE.
On Wednesday, Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot on his neck at Utah Valley University event, and was pronounced dead. After over 30 hours of the incident, the shooter has not been located yet and the manhunt is still ongoing. In a fresh update on the incident, FBI has released new video and images of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk assassination case on Friday, September 11.
In the video (CCTV footage), the 'person of interest' can be seen running across a roof, climbing down the wall and then jumping several feet to the ground. Later, he runs into a wooded area. This all was taking place near a car parking area. When zoomed, a man can be spotted wearing all black outfit, with a bag-like thing in his hand. In the released images of a "person of interest", he is wearing a black T-shirt with a US flag on it and black Converse shoes.
On X, FBI reposted FBI Salt Lake City post, that read, 'The FBI is releasing video of the shooter who murdered Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Following the shooting, the individual jumps from a rooftop and runs away from the location. Trace evidence collected from the rooftop includes shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print. The shooter's weapon and ammunition were recovered from a wooded area near the university.'
WATCH:
ALSO READ: FBI releases more photos of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk's Assassination