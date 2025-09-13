Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Charlie Kirk assassination: Confronted by father, suspect Tyler Robinson threatened suicide rather than...

Charlie Kirk, a conservative firebrand and President Trump's close ally, was shot while he was addressing the crowds at Utah Valley University. Videos surfacing on social media showed a bullet penetrating through Kirk's neck while he was answering a query on gun violence.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 05:08 PM IST

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect caught in connection with the assassination of American right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, reportedly threatened to commit suicide rather than surrender to the police, New York Post has reported, citing sources. Earlier on Friday, i.e., September 12, US President Donald Trump announced that the suspect had been caught and that "somebody very close to him turned him in". 

According to the outlet, sources said that Tyler's father, Matt Robinson, recognised him from the CCTV grabs released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). When he confronted his son, he reportedly confessed to his crime but refused to surrender to the cops. 

'Didn't like Charlie Kirk because...'

Officials, on Friday, i.e., September 13, revealed the possible motive behind the killing of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, saying the 22-year-old Robinson had told his family just a day before the shooting that he "didn't like Kirk because he spread hate". 

Charlie Kirk, a conservative firebrand and President Trump's close ally, was shot while he was addressing the crowds at Utah Valley University. Videos surfacing on social media showed a bullet penetrating through Kirk's neck while he was answering a query on gun violence. For a second, he clutched the mic and later collapsed at the scene. As the gunshot echoed through the scene, panic and chaos erupted among the audience, with the crowd scattering in multiple directions.

Later, Donald Trump confirmed his death on social media, describing him as someone "loved and admired by all". "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

